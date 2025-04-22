Eternal Magic is a free to play MMORPG. Created by Chinese company Duoyi Network famous because of the Shenwu game line. It has huge fantasy world where players can create their own unique style of fight using special categories for each class: basic, rune, ace in the sleeve, specialized, and passive skills. If you are fan of PvP battles, MOBA or just like going through level all of it can be found in Enternal Magic. For those who are looking social connection in the games, developers prepared a mode where you can just date someone, live together, even get marry! Join magical world now and become part of a big gaming community in Eternal Magic.