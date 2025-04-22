Emre Yeler
Elsword

Elsword

Elsword

Information

The beautiful land of Elrios, once peaceful and an ideal place to live in during several generations, has been devoured by a horrible war, which broke out as a result of an explosion of a vivifying, gigantic blue diamond – a gemstone named El. The creatures absorbing its energy from the gemstone fell down on the ground and the Nasods changed into some kind of arbitrary robot-creatures. The humanity scattered, by building their towns around the fragments of El. During our game play we’re doing lots of quests, which are proving us experience points. So we have to improve our character and invest in skills, that we’ll expand and seek to our favorite playing style. Fairy graphics, climactic music and some interesting combats and with it, side by side, a story line that doesn’t allow the player to stop playing.

So, what are you waiting for? Invite your friends and together, play as one of the nine available characters, break through the next levels, fight the Nasods and restore the beautiful Elrios from the times of its former glory.

