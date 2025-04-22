Desert Operations is among the most famous browser strategy games. Lead a country and develop it, in order to become a power. Make alliances with other players and together attack, declare wars and become invincible! Take care of your economy, develop your army in order to acquire even better units and defend yourself against other players attacks, who're desiring power, just like you! Making in-game alliances is crucial to your advancement, as everything is just like in a real war. The largest your army is, the more support you get, the bigger is your chance for the victory. The graphics have their own war atmosphere, they are rather grey and calm. There are no cartoon elements which gives it its charm - we can feel like we were in a real war.