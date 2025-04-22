Cuisine Royale is a humorous free battle royale game. Seemingly, it is a classic representative of this genre - the map decreases, and players struggle with each other until only one of them is alive.





What makes this production unique is definitely humor, manifesting mainly in the type of equipment available. Traditional armor and combat weapon has been replaced here with everyday kitchen equipment. So we have strainers instead of helmets and pans or kitchen knives instead of traditional weapons.





The developers also ensure that the game is characterized by the fairest lootbox system, offering free chests with appropriately marked content.