CrossFire is a MMOFPS game including some typical features for this kind of game like a rank and funds system. The game offers four modes of great playability: Team Deathmatch, Search & Destroy, Elimination and Ghost Mode, each of them using their own, unique maps.

Besides experience points, for each match we’re also receiving a virtual currency, GP, which can be used to improve and repair our equipment. The last one may be composed into custom sets which may be swapped on respawn.

Additional features are making CrossFire, as a F2P game, something that can not only strongly compete with other free-to-play FPS games but also stand up against some pay-to-play giants like Counter-Strike.