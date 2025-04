Crossfire was my childhood game.

10 replies Last reply: Jun 21, 2023

Comments, reviews and ratings of the game - Crossfire

3 replies Last reply: Jan 3, 2022

I Need more Thing in this Game.

2 replies Last reply: Feb 8, 2021

old game and stil playing

2 replies Last reply: Dec 27, 2020

Tips to win more games

1 replies Last reply: Dec 27, 2020

Comments, reviews and ratings of the game Crossfire

10 replies Last reply: Dec 8, 2020

Cross Fire: is it pay to win?

1 replies Last reply: Nov 21, 2020

I love this game and im currently waiting for my textures to download :)