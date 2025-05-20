Information
A free upgrade to CS:GO, Counter-Strike 2 marks the largest technical leap in Counter-Strike’s history. Built on the Source 2 engine, Counter-Strike 2 is modernized with realistic physically-based rendering, state of the art networking, and upgraded Community Workshop tools. In addition to the classic objective-focused gameplay that Counter-Strike pioneered in 1999, Counter-Strike 2 features: All-new CS Ratings with the updated Premier mode, Global and Regional leaderboards, and more.