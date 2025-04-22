Cabals: Card Blitz is an automated collectible card game developed by the Kyy Games studio. If you do like the card games, but you are not too convinced of real-time duels, then Cabals: Card Blitz has been made specially for you!

Build your own decks with unique cards and prove their utility in fast 30-seconds battles against AI. You do not have to do anything, there is no need to think about your next move - that is why the PVP mode does not need the presence of your opponent - just his deck and the one you are actually playing with.

Explore the world of Aea through a big PvE map and choose the path you want to advance through. Even though the combats are completely automatic, you still have to choose the cards you will use to beat the foes. Select the proper combination based on their unique skills and power. And if you need more, you can still buy them in card packs or forge new, more powerful units.

Play Cabals: Card Blitz now and save Aea!

