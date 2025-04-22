Blood and Soul is one of the freshest and most detailed MMORPGs. Externally, the new virtual world was created in the style of romantic fantasy. Players choose their own path based on their desires: if you prefer aggression and battles, a well-designed system of PvP, clans, leveling and joint network play are especially for You; if you are closer to tenderness and creation - you can take advantage of a huge choice of various social elements in the game, starting from the set of social emotions of your character and ending with the holding of weddings. The player can give his character a real individuality, which begins at the creation stage - it is possible to customize the appearance in detail, and then use the same many emotions to express his mood to the surrounding beautiful world. The game has 4 classes: warrior, mage, bard, shooter. Each class is unique, each has its own characteristics and advantages, you can understand them as the game progresses. Also, after level 60, you can choose a profession, two for each class. Bard - apostle, keeper. Warrior - lord, paladin. Magician - a priest, a thunderer. Shooter - a ghost, ranger. Do not wait and start playing today, as the Blood and Soul will surely tighten you!