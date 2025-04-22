Milo
Face one of the most beautiful MMORPGs of all time. Black Desert Online is a game developed by a Korean studio - Pearl Abyss, provided to us, to the west, by Kakao Games. Explore the stunning world of Black Desert, which is characterized by an incredibly diverse flora and fauna, breathtaking landscapes and countless places to discover. The environment was polished up in every respect, every rock, every blade of grass seem to be conceived with the same diligence. And all this, despite its country of origin, shown in familiar flavors  of the Mediterranean. However, behind this beauty is hiding much, much more.

You’ve been brought to this world in order to accomplish great things. From the beginning, you’ve been accompanied by a mysterious Black Spirit, your guide, the source of your greatness but also something far more that it seems. You’re not certain what it is. But you shall discover it in your travels through the Republic of Calpheon and Valencia Kingdom (and more). But first, you have to create your character via an exhaustive character creation, the ideal tool to make your hero. So, do you want he or she appears as your reflection, or maybe, do you want  give vent to your imagination? You’re free to choose! As for the classes, that are in the number of 11. 11 more or less different playing styles, 11 different experiences. Choose carefully! For the combat system is challenging, but gives far more satisfaction after you defeat your opponent! And it’s <strong>really</strong> dynamic. You can’t stay in the same place for too long, you have to move! And quickly! Use your powerful spells to crush the hordes of orcs or your precise assassination skills to remove a stronger unit. You say you don’t want to fight? Well, you don’t have to! Purchase a house, decorate it with your trophies or furniture purchased in the city, breed horses, become a merchant and jump into your wagon in order to circulate between the cities, villages and outposts to sell goods you buy in remote locations, or produce yourself. Yep! You can have your own farm and make crates of fresh sweet potatoes. After all, who doesn’t like potatoes?! After the long journey, you can relax yourself on the molo, with your fishing can and catch big fishes. The features are countless and we could introduce you much more, but how about checking it by yourself? It would be such a waste not to try!

