Cosmin Spinare

1/ What is it?

DbD is an asymmetric horror game: 4 survivors vs 1 killer. Repair generators, escape, survive… or get caught.



2/ The Killer:

Each killer has unique powers: traps, invisibility, teleportation… and one goal: catch everyone.



3/ The Survivors:

Survivors have perks to dodge, heal, and outsmart the killer. Teamwork + strategy = survival.



4/ Why it’s addictive:

Every match is tense, unpredictable, and full of adrenaline. Horror + strategy = pure chaos.



5/ Pro tip:

Stay calm, read the killer, and use your perks wisely. Timing beats panic.





