In the current meta Archer Queen remains a top pick thanks to her invisibility and focus fire.
She synergizes well with both beatdown and control decks due to her high single-target damage.
Another strong champion is Golden Knight thanks to his dash attack and reset potential.
Both provide versatility across different deck archetypes unlike some niche champions.
Yet their success depends on your overall deck synergy and play timing.
Champion balance shifts frequently, so track patch notes to stay ahead.
Don’t rely solely on them and learn to play without them to gain broader advantage.
Use them as win conditions or defense in decks that already have strong core cards.