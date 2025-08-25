GemEarn

Rain

Gem709

scholar rank iconAtia: Dance Unique emote (inline chat version)
novice rank iconsrvhujkkffhpoin: 1234
SystemGamehag: 13 users received Gem38 from the Rain.
novice rank iconW_sxf: 11
novice rank iconwssb: fd
SystemGamehag: Join our Discord for daily Gem giveaways!
novice rank iconsrvhujkkffhpoin: Vibin emote (inline chat version)
novice rank iconassassin: Dance Unique emote (inline chat version)
novice rank iconsrvhujkkffhpoin: LOL
novice rank iconSaiyro : Cat No emote (inline chat version)
novice rank iconsnuywu94568: adfgh
novice rank iconcronourameshi4: Meowdy emote (inline chat version)
apprentice rank iconBCG: Dance Unique emote (inline chat version)
mage rank iconhanfred: Meowdy emote (inline chat version)
novice rank iconsrvhujkkffhpoin: Cat No emote (inline chat version)
novice rank iconsipilikaku: Cat No emote (inline chat version)
apprentice rank iconKantsuro: Popcorn emote (inline chat version)
mage rank icondem.pferd.heisst.horst: Dance Unique emote (inline chat version)
novice rank iconGabo VL: Dance Green emote (inline chat version)
novice rank icon11FF: Dance Unique emote (inline chat version)
SystemGamehag: 6 users received Gem90 from the Rain.
mage rank iconhanfred: I don't, just stick to them
novice rank iconYung Âür: NOPERS emote (inline chat version)
novice rank iconsipilikaku: hanfred how do you do everything perfect
novice rank iconsipilikaku: Meowdy emote (inline chat version)
mage rank icondem.pferd.heisst.horst: Dance Unique emote (inline chat version)
novice rank iconx_user123: Popcorn emote (inline chat version)
mage rank iconhanfred: surveys
novice rank iconPrajapati Harish: hanfred@ how you earn point huge
novice rank iconjackson jackson: Popcorn emote (inline chat version)
novice rank iconPrajapati Harish: morning
mage rank iconhanfred: morning
novice rank iconPrajapati Harish: Cat No emote (inline chat version)
novice rank iconassassin: There isn't a single questionnaire, and the newly released questionnaires don't fit either Vibin emote (inline chat version)
novice rank iconwire: Meowdy emote (inline chat version)
SystemGamehag: 6 users received Gem244 from the Rain.
novice rank iconSaiyro : Vibin emote (inline chat version)
novice rank iconPaulolambi: ..
novice rank iconDefensa: hi
SystemGamehag: @hakki-00 tipped Gem45 to the Rain
novice rank iconhakki-00: Cat No emote (inline chat version)
novice rank iconJesus : XD
novice rank iconsipilikaku: Vibin emote (inline chat version)
novice rank icongabriel Tapp: $$
novice rank iconkunalxettri9: how to download gta5 gys
novice rank icon101010 100010: ??
novice rank iconJesus : gemass
novice rank icon101010 100010: Or gems wtver
novice rank icon101010 100010: Anyone know an easy way to get points?
novice rank icon101010 100010: Wsg
Sign in to start chatting

87

0/160

Back to Clash Royale forum

Who is the best Champion in Clash Royale right now?

OrcB_de avatar

OrcB_de

August 25, 2025 at 11:51 PM

In the current meta Archer Queen remains a top pick thanks to her invisibility and focus fire.
MeowMeow42 avatar

MeowMeow42

August 26, 2025 at 07:54 PM

She synergizes well with both beatdown and control decks due to her high single-target damage.
WaffleSock_S avatar

WaffleSock_S

August 27, 2025 at 11:40 AM

Another strong champion is Golden Knight thanks to his dash attack and reset potential.
BloodSlayer avatar

BloodSlayer

August 27, 2025 at 07:18 PM

Both provide versatility across different deck archetypes unlike some niche champions.
MageHunter87 avatar

MageHunter87

August 28, 2025 at 09:16 PM

Yet their success depends on your overall deck synergy and play timing.
S_ avatar

S_

August 29, 2025 at 12:42 PM

Champion balance shifts frequently, so track patch notes to stay ahead.
Sky_ool avatar

Sky_ool

August 29, 2025 at 06:22 PM

Don’t rely solely on them and learn to play without them to gain broader advantage.
BananaMoo avatar

BananaMoo

August 30, 2025 at 04:31 PM

Use them as win conditions or defense in decks that already have strong core cards.

Join the conversion by creating an account on Gamehag

enEN
EnglishENEspañolESPolskiPLFrançaisFRРусскийRUItalianoITDeutschDEPortuguêsPT中文ZH日本語JA한국어KOहिंदीHI

Platform

EarnGamesCashoutGame InformationHelpAbout Us

Rewards

AffiliateLeaderboardRobuxGoogle PlaySteam WalletSteam Keys

Articles

Forums

Stay Connected

XYouTubeFacebookInstagramDiscord

© 2025 Gamehag. All Rights Reserved.

Owned by RCPE Ventures LTD. Operated by Lootably, Inc.

Terms of ServicePrivacy Policy