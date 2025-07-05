Is there a Dead by Daylight movie planned?

There’s no official film yet but behavior interactive dropped a teaser trailer trailer vibe short.
Industry insiders suggest a script is in development—slasher legacy with cinematic scares.
The hype train revolves around if they’ll include Killer lore like Pyramid Head or Nemesis.
Some fans are pitching single‑map anthology arcs for theatrical release.
Current leaks mention Universal Pictures approaching Behavior—nothing confirmed yet.
Console packs teased with “director commentary” cinematic synergies but that’s just in promotional PR.