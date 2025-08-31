GemEarn

Back to Stardew Valley forum

Any Stardew Valley cheats that actually work?

Flash_Ray avatar

Flash_Ray

August 31, 2025 at 07:12 PM

Use item spawn cheat by naming your character or animals item codes. Like [74] for Diamond. SMAPI mods let you tweak anything — cash, skills, friendship.
xX133789 avatar

xX133789

September 1, 2025 at 08:02 PM

Easiest legit “cheat” is coffee spam + Keg army. Infinite money.
NeoCool19 avatar

NeoCool19

September 2, 2025 at 12:48 AM

There’s a cheat mod that adds a menu to toggle god mode, speed, whatever. Be careful tho.
HeadshotBeas avatar

HeadshotBeas

September 3, 2025 at 03:07 AM

Mod config files let you set custom farm money. Edit and go.
Cho_lapper39 avatar

Cho_lapper39

September 3, 2025 at 09:22 AM

Teleport mods save time and sanity. Especially for Ginger Island.
Headshot4209 avatar

Headshot4209

September 3, 2025 at 08:16 PM

Using “money” in filename trick can auto-fill your bank day one.
Hea_hotReloa avatar

Hea_hotReloa

September 4, 2025 at 02:39 PM

Most cheats = mods now. Vanilla is still grindy but fair.

