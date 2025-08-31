Any Stardew Valley cheats that actually work?

Flash_Ray Use item spawn cheat by naming your character or animals item codes. Like [74] for Diamond. SMAPI mods let you tweak anything — cash, skills, friendship.

xX133789 Easiest legit “cheat” is coffee spam + Keg army. Infinite money.

NeoCool19 There’s a cheat mod that adds a menu to toggle god mode, speed, whatever. Be careful tho.

HeadshotBeas Mod config files let you set custom farm money. Edit and go.

Cho_lapper39 Teleport mods save time and sanity. Especially for Ginger Island.

Headshot4209 Using “money” in filename trick can auto-fill your bank day one.