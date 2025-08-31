Use item spawn cheat by naming your character or animals item codes. Like [74] for Diamond. SMAPI mods let you tweak anything — cash, skills, friendship.
Easiest legit “cheat” is coffee spam + Keg army. Infinite money.
There’s a cheat mod that adds a menu to toggle god mode, speed, whatever. Be careful tho.
Mod config files let you set custom farm money. Edit and go.
Teleport mods save time and sanity. Especially for Ginger Island.
Using “money” in filename trick can auto-fill your bank day one.
Most cheats = mods now. Vanilla is still grindy but fair.