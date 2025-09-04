Themed around the horror franchise, it includes the Ghostface killer, signature ghost blade effects, and iconic music cues.
The map gains classic 90s Halloween lighting and seasonal fog for spooky ambiance.
Music and sound effects are the highlights—stalks and slashes are punctuated by the killer’s chainsaw shriek.
Players report heightened adrenaline during chases thanks to startling audio syncs and jump scare flash cues.
The event perks like “Spectral Entry” add fan-favorite chase chase mechanics inspired by the film.
Scream cosmetics include costume overlays and spray tags that match the movie lore.
Lobby music switches to an eerie remix track that fit the slasher nights.
If timed right it’s perfect for Halloween maps with spooky coop night builds.