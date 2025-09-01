Lotus is Riot’s latest exotic map with symmetrical lanes and vertical gameplay for tight spike play.
It’s already a popular pick for dive comps since Jett and Neon can breeze through mid.
Map control feels epic with its rotating wall barriers and triple spike sites.
Pros talk about “Lotus pressure” during peak meta mid control is huge here.
Rotation timings on Lotus matter a lot more than in older maps because of teleport pads.
Callouts are fresh so squads that learn them early have a massive edge.
Defense setups are super meta‑dependent; expect heavy Sova and Killjoy play on retakes.