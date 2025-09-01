GemEarn

What’s the hype around Lotus map in Valorant?

SkyRay avatar

SkyRay

September 1, 2025 at 09:22 PM

Lotus is Riot’s latest exotic map with symmetrical lanes and vertical gameplay for tight spike play.
PantsSlapper avatar

PantsSlapper

September 2, 2025 at 01:58 PM

It’s already a popular pick for dive comps since Jett and Neon can breeze through mid.
OrcWalker29 avatar

OrcWalker29

September 2, 2025 at 06:09 PM

Map control feels epic with its rotating wall barriers and triple spike sites.
RayTom avatar

RayTom

September 3, 2025 at 03:21 PM

Pros talk about “Lotus pressure” during peak meta mid control is huge here.
Quick133_7 avatar

Quick133_7

September 4, 2025 at 05:12 AM

Rotation timings on Lotus matter a lot more than in older maps because of teleport pads.
EpicBeast avatar

EpicBeast

September 4, 2025 at 06:54 AM

Callouts are fresh so squads that learn them early have a massive edge.
Sk_ avatar

Sk_

September 5, 2025 at 04:48 AM

Defense setups are super meta‑dependent; expect heavy Sova and Killjoy play on retakes.

