What’s the hype around Lotus map in Valorant?

SkyRay Lotus is Riot’s latest exotic map with symmetrical lanes and vertical gameplay for tight spike play.

PantsSlapper It’s already a popular pick for dive comps since Jett and Neon can breeze through mid.

OrcWalker29 Map control feels epic with its rotating wall barriers and triple spike sites.

RayTom Pros talk about “Lotus pressure” during peak meta mid control is huge here.

Quick133_7 Rotation timings on Lotus matter a lot more than in older maps because of teleport pads.

EpicBeast Callouts are fresh so squads that learn them early have a massive edge.