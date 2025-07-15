GemEarn

What are the best custom content packs for TS4?

DerpM_pMoo avatar

DerpM_pMoo

July 15, 2025 at 02:23 AM

The Sims Resource and TSR Workshop offer massive skin, hair, and fashion packs with thousands of items.
FlashSky16 avatar

FlashSky16

July 15, 2025 at 04:07 AM

Curator packs by creators like Kiara for build assets elevate interior design options exponentially.
xXKill_XKill avatar

xXKill_XKill

July 15, 2025 at 11:29 PM

Custom content furniture packs from Pixelpeeps or DecoGhost bring hyper-realistic home decor.
NovaTom8 avatar

NovaTom8

July 16, 2025 at 08:45 AM

You should always check for updated packs after patches to avoid corrupted game files.
ElfSeer93 avatar

ElfSeer93

July 16, 2025 at 08:06 PM

Packs that combine CC with tuning mods like Slice of Life unlock more behavior automation.
ChonkSl_r55 avatar

ChonkSl_r55

July 17, 2025 at 03:55 PM

Themed packs like pastel kawaii or retro 70s sets add flair to storytelling builds.

