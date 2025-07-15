What are the best custom content packs for TS4?

The Sims Resource and TSR Workshop offer massive skin, hair, and fashion packs with thousands of items.
Curator packs by creators like Kiara for build assets elevate interior design options exponentially.
Custom content furniture packs from Pixelpeeps or DecoGhost bring hyper-realistic home decor.
You should always check for updated packs after patches to avoid corrupted game files.
Packs that combine CC with tuning mods like Slice of Life unlock more behavior automation.
Themed packs like pastel kawaii or retro 70s sets add flair to storytelling builds.