Any tips for using the Ghostface outfit in-game?

The Ghostface outfit gives you subtle drops in terror radius, perfect for stealthy punks.
Pair it with stealth perks like “Iron Maiden” to vanish early in chases.
The costume blends well with Shadowborn lighting situations on Fog maps.
If you’re planning jumpscare plays, timing matters—DFA kills feel iconic wearing the mask.
Showcase voice lines while stalking survivors to heighten immersion.
Ghostface cosplay fans often run toxic bait builds to spice up chase loops.
Bundle it during Scream event and watch for discount in Night Market.
Players say it “elevates the fear factor” both visually and mentally for opponents.