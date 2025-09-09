GemEarn

novice rank iconxiaop67: But it was only issued a few days later
novice rank iconxiaop67: I got 3500 gems for doing cpx
Any tips for using the Ghostface outfit in-game?

FireFury55 avatar

FireFury55

September 9, 2025 at 06:17 AM

The Ghostface outfit gives you subtle drops in terror radius, perfect for stealthy punks.
FlashSky avatar

FlashSky

September 10, 2025 at 05:11 AM

Pair it with stealth perks like “Iron Maiden” to vanish early in chases.
Pan_antsDerp avatar

Pan_antsDerp

September 11, 2025 at 08:11 AM

The costume blends well with Shadowborn lighting situations on Fog maps.
ChonkMoo_kMo avatar

ChonkMoo_kMo

September 11, 2025 at 05:37 PM

If you’re planning jumpscare plays, timing matters—DFA kills feel iconic wearing the mask.
WolfWalker44 avatar

WolfWalker44

September 12, 2025 at 04:20 PM

Showcase voice lines while stalking survivors to heighten immersion.
PantsMeow3 avatar

PantsMeow3

September 12, 2025 at 08:07 PM

Ghostface cosplay fans often run toxic bait builds to spice up chase loops.
FireBorn51 avatar

FireBorn51

September 13, 2025 at 07:43 PM

Bundle it during Scream event and watch for discount in Night Market.
Wo_Born avatar

Wo_Born

September 14, 2025 at 06:53 AM

Players say it “elevates the fear factor” both visually and mentally for opponents.

