Any tips for using the Ghostface outfit in-game?

FireFury55 The Ghostface outfit gives you subtle drops in terror radius, perfect for stealthy punks.

FlashSky Pair it with stealth perks like “Iron Maiden” to vanish early in chases.

Pan_antsDerp The costume blends well with Shadowborn lighting situations on Fog maps.

ChonkMoo_kMo If you’re planning jumpscare plays, timing matters—DFA kills feel iconic wearing the mask.

WolfWalker44 Showcase voice lines while stalking survivors to heighten immersion.

PantsMeow3 Ghostface cosplay fans often run toxic bait builds to spice up chase loops.

FireBorn51 Bundle it during Scream event and watch for discount in Night Market.