Back to War Thunder forum

How’s WT on Xbox?

Headshot9941 avatar

Headshot9941

August 8, 2025 at 08:00 AM

Looks good on Series X
DerpGoose94 avatar

DerpGoose94

August 9, 2025 at 04:55 AM

runs great
DarkWalker2 avatar

DarkWalker2

August 9, 2025 at 01:19 PM

No mods but full content access
Goos_nk avatar

Goos_nk

August 10, 2025 at 12:28 PM

Good with controller
FireFury54 avatar

FireFury54

August 11, 2025 at 04:17 PM

tanks feel smooth
ShadowKn_Kni avatar

ShadowKn_Kni

August 11, 2025 at 05:47 PM

Bit more frame dips than PC
NoScope13379 avatar

NoScope13379

August 11, 2025 at 09:30 PM

Crossplay possible with PS and PC users
ProK_lz avatar

ProK_lz

August 12, 2025 at 08:38 AM

Voice chat is limited to platform only

