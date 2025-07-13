GemEarn

yes, they removed them
Did they remove the chests that you used to be able to buy and that gave you runes and rewards? I can't find them
Back to Valorant forum

What is the new Valorant map and what’s hot?

WolfBlad_fBl avatar

WolfBlad_fBl

July 13, 2025 at 03:23 PM

The latest map released is “Pillars” set in a neon street market aesthetic with tight corridors.
FireHu_unter avatar

FireHu_unter

July 14, 2025 at 04:15 PM

It has a unique vertical drop‑tube in mid that sells for funky flash plays.
FireSeer32 avatar

FireSeer32

July 15, 2025 at 09:35 AM

Pillars favors fighters like Jett and Neon who can dash through choke‑points fast.
P_roGod avatar

P_roGod

July 15, 2025 at 10:46 AM

Site A is pistol strong, while B favors long‑range operators.
LunaRex83 avatar

LunaRex83

July 16, 2025 at 03:19 AM

Map control loop is tight so fast rotates are vital once mid‑drops open.
TomJe_9 avatar

TomJe_9

July 17, 2025 at 02:07 AM

Spike plant collisions are smaller on Pillars so post‑plant fights are intense.
SkyFlash55 avatar

SkyFlash55

July 17, 2025 at 07:59 AM

Dev blog stresses extra micro‑props for potential hide angles making it wacky in Plat and below.

