The latest map released is “Pillars” set in a neon street market aesthetic with tight corridors.
It has a unique vertical drop‑tube in mid that sells for funky flash plays.
Pillars favors fighters like Jett and Neon who can dash through choke‑points fast.
Site A is pistol strong, while B favors long‑range operators.
Map control loop is tight so fast rotates are vital once mid‑drops open.
Spike plant collisions are smaller on Pillars so post‑plant fights are intense.
Dev blog stresses extra micro‑props for potential hide angles making it wacky in Plat and below.