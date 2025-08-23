GemEarn

AdminSwirfty: You can cashout Robux directly to your Roblox account with Gems
AdminSwirfty: No clue. You should ask them
novice rank icon1289652765: So why can I do cpx questionnaires on Android browser, but on Windows browser it shows I'm not eligible
AdminSwirfty: Nope.
novice rank icon1289652765: Is there any way to bypass the restrictions to do pr?
novice rank icon1289652765: A questionnaire gave 230 gems
novice rank icon1289652765: You can do cpx on your phone
novice rank icon1289652765: My computer is not qualified to do cpx
novice rank icon3921689277: There's another disgusting point, pr gem count is generally higher than cpx
novice rank icon3921689277: pr is region-locked
novice rank icon3921689277: Why can't pr be used
novice rank icon1289652765: there so many cpx Questionnaire
novice rank icon1289652765: how should i find some pr Questionnaire
5 users received Gem139 from the Rain.
AdminSwirfty: Earn Gems then redeem rewards
How should I use Night Witch effectively in Clash Royale?

NeoJet36 avatar

NeoJet36

August 23, 2025 at 01:00 AM

Night Witch excels when placed behind tanks like Golem or Giant, creating a strong push with bats.
Waffle_ana avatar

Waffle_ana

August 23, 2025 at 05:20 PM

Her bat spawn is great for counterpushing after defense, offering excellent value for elixir.
EpicKillz4 avatar

EpicKillz4

August 24, 2025 at 12:25 AM

Pairing her with spells like Freeze or Heal can overwhelm opponents with sustained pressure.
Sky_kySky avatar

Sky_kySky

August 25, 2025 at 04:25 AM

Protect her from splash damage early, because once she’s down the bats drop off.
GooseWaffle1 avatar

GooseWaffle1

August 25, 2025 at 07:32 AM

Her synergy with Clone can catch opponents off guard when used properly in double elixir.
MeowGoose84 avatar

MeowGoose84

August 26, 2025 at 02:14 AM

Don’t play her at the bridge unless you want to bait counters keep her behind support troops.
ShadowFury88 avatar

ShadowFury88

August 26, 2025 at 09:44 PM

In control decks she works well alongside Tornado to funnel enemy troops into her bat spawn. Timing her spawn and placement is key to preventing losses.

