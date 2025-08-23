Night Witch excels when placed behind tanks like Golem or Giant, creating a strong push with bats.
Her bat spawn is great for counterpushing after defense, offering excellent value for elixir.
Pairing her with spells like Freeze or Heal can overwhelm opponents with sustained pressure.
Protect her from splash damage early, because once she’s down the bats drop off.
Her synergy with Clone can catch opponents off guard when used properly in double elixir.
Don’t play her at the bridge unless you want to bait counters keep her behind support troops.
In control decks she works well alongside Tornado to funnel enemy troops into her bat spawn. Timing her spawn and placement is key to preventing losses.