What makes a great beach house in Terraria?

GooseChonk32 A beach house should include sand flooring, wood walls, and windbreaker furniture for a seaside vibe.

BloodWalker4 Add a glass balcony overlooking the ocean but use honey or honeycomb glass for sunrise lighting scenes.

CoolCool32 Use seashells, consoles, hammocks and rowboat furniture from 1.4.4 to enhance seaside realism.

C_una Plant palm trees or blend coral blocks on roof edges to mimic driftwood effect.

QuickGod31 Lighting can use Coral Lanterns or Fisherman Lamps to simulate tiki-style lighting.

HeadshotKill Include a dock and small fishing area with crates and barrels to integrate gameplay.

MageWal_ker Wind biome-exclusive NPCs like Pirate can unlock more themed decor.

Waffle_ffleC Floating jellyfish curtains and foam blocks help simulate tide aesthetics.