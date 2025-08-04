A beach house should include sand flooring, wood walls, and windbreaker furniture for a seaside vibe.
Add a glass balcony overlooking the ocean but use honey or honeycomb glass for sunrise lighting scenes.
Use seashells, consoles, hammocks and rowboat furniture from 1.4.4 to enhance seaside realism.
Plant palm trees or blend coral blocks on roof edges to mimic driftwood effect.
Lighting can use Coral Lanterns or Fisherman Lamps to simulate tiki-style lighting.
Include a dock and small fishing area with crates and barrels to integrate gameplay.
Wind biome-exclusive NPCs like Pirate can unlock more themed decor.
Floating jellyfish curtains and foam blocks help simulate tide aesthetics.
Summon or trap flying sharks with mini boss statues for dramatic night visuals.