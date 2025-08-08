Got a good Stardew Valley gift guide?

Loved gifts give +80 friendship. Learn them early and spam weekly. Use the wiki or gift tracker mods to stay organized. Huge help.
Abigail loves amethysts, Penny loves melons, Shane loves pizza. Easy picks.
Check birthdays. A loved gift on a birthday gives massive points.
Foods, flowers, and gems are usually safe bets. Trash = instant L.
Some folks like weird stuff like algae or quartz. Memorize a few oddballs.
Build friendships fast for recipes, cutscenes, and perks.
Seasonal forage items are clutch early game. Save extras for gifting.