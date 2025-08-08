GemEarn

Back to Stardew Valley forum

Got a good Stardew Valley gift guide?

LunaFlash_sh avatar

LunaFlash_sh

August 8, 2025 at 01:57 PM

Loved gifts give +80 friendship. Learn them early and spam weekly. Use the wiki or gift tracker mods to stay organized. Huge help.
Jet_tCool45 avatar

Jet_tCool45

August 9, 2025 at 05:00 AM

Abigail loves amethysts, Penny loves melons, Shane loves pizza. Easy picks.
QuickBeast11 avatar

QuickBeast11

August 9, 2025 at 11:15 AM

Check birthdays. A loved gift on a birthday gives massive points.
Silen_lentBe avatar

Silen_lentBe

August 10, 2025 at 10:57 AM

Foods, flowers, and gems are usually safe bets. Trash = instant L.
MeowPants avatar

MeowPants

August 10, 2025 at 12:17 PM

Some folks like weird stuff like algae or quartz. Memorize a few oddballs.
NoScopeGo_op avatar

NoScopeGo_op

August 10, 2025 at 08:49 PM

Build friendships fast for recipes, cutscenes, and perks.
OrcBlade98 avatar

OrcBlade98

August 11, 2025 at 05:32 PM

Seasonal forage items are clutch early game. Save extras for gifting.

