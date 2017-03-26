Zandrex
Back to Big Farm

Czas

winter1229 avatar

winter1229

March 26, 2017 at 11:40 PM

Jak długo robi się zadanie?
MiAdamKesSGame avatar

MiAdamKesSGame

March 30, 2017 at 09:20 AM

1 h około :)
MisioPl avatar

MisioPl

March 31, 2017 at 10:55 AM

2 godz
Virtus2003 avatar

Virtus2003

March 31, 2017 at 07:33 PM

2 h
ThekamiunPompa avatar

ThekamiunPompa

April 3, 2017 at 08:07 PM

1 godzina max
Grzybiarz avatar

Grzybiarz

April 6, 2017 at 05:58 PM

30-60 min
Xwixxa avatar

Xwixxa

April 12, 2017 at 11:18 PM

Zalezy godzinka może troszkę dłużej
ShotMV avatar

ShotMV

April 17, 2017 at 06:30 PM

około godziny 1 zadanie
około 2-4 godzin 2 zadanie
humodity123 avatar

humodity123

April 18, 2017 at 02:17 PM

do 1h :3
DomaSzalu avatar

DomaSzalu

June 21, 2017 at 12:51 PM

Ok. jedna godzina~
Czas - Big Farm Forum on Gamehag