any way to sell random steam keys?

tillvit avatar

tillvit

February 5, 2019 at 10:30 AM

maybe way to sell for sg?
ranzacado avatar

ranzacado

February 5, 2019 at 10:37 AM

Well, only if you get them through a purchasable chest, I reckon. Don't quote me on that, though
Reizar21 avatar

Reizar21

February 5, 2019 at 01:12 PM

I do not know. I just coment for xp. GLHF.
kartik_solanki avatar

kartik_solanki

February 5, 2019 at 03:55 PM

I got no idea
dojackal avatar

dojackal

February 5, 2019 at 04:24 PM

No way to achieve this, yet.
reiokimura avatar

reiokimura

February 5, 2019 at 08:45 PM

random keys that you never know it might not work.
Bitsbymore avatar

Bitsbymore

February 5, 2019 at 08:56 PM

No way to achieve this
_3580 avatar

_3580

February 5, 2019 at 09:10 PM

not allowed to add a link here, Kinguin is a good one.
Chaosrider62 avatar

Chaosrider62

February 5, 2019 at 10:15 PM

pls i wanna sell Darkness 2
tillvit avatar

tillvit

February 5, 2019 at 10:23 PM

rip

Serene47 avatar

Serene47

August 8, 2020 at 12:48 PM

If you collected the reward, it will not be a random key anymore. You already have a key for a specific game and they are all not worth selling.
FaizKTG avatar

FaizKTG

August 8, 2020 at 12:57 PM

Just give it away like some people do. There are some highly interested idiots (only me) who like getting games just because they are free even if the game sucks.
gnodyozz avatar

gnodyozz

August 8, 2020 at 04:18 PM

you can sell on some russian sites
Doiss avatar

Doiss

August 8, 2020 at 05:04 PM

Yea, what moron likes free stuff? :D
ZSGAMERZS avatar

ZSGAMERZS

August 9, 2020 at 04:27 AM

can you really sell the rewards?
pretumos avatar

pretumos

August 9, 2020 at 05:36 AM

I'd just give the key to a friend that may be interested in the game.
jloo avatar

jloo

August 9, 2020 at 07:47 AM

i like this game♥♥♥ :100:

