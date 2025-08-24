Tiller into Artisan is OP. Artisan goods sell for 40% more. Big money. Rancher’s only worth it if you’re running max animals and cheese. Even then, meh.
If you’re farming kegs and preserves, go Tiller every time. Tiller is king.
You can switch professions at the Statue of Uncertainty later, so no stress.
Go Tiller if you’re not sure. More flexible long-term.
Rancher helps early but falls off late game. Not as profitable.
Tiller synergizes with fruit trees, wine, and jam. So much cash.
If you like chickens and chill, Rancher works. But Tiller wins overall.