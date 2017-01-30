carbonsara57
jak idzie gierka ?

gandzia avatar

gandzia

January 30, 2017 at 09:13 PM

jak się gra?
gandzia avatar

gandzia

January 30, 2017 at 10:35 PM

?
Lastsamurai avatar

Lastsamurai

January 31, 2017 at 01:24 AM

gra się spoko ale irytuje mnie dobieranie przeciwników (chodzi o ich lvl)
PawcioW avatar

PawcioW

January 31, 2017 at 02:04 AM

losowanie do dupy.. ale jakoś się gra :d
NorbertGierczak69 avatar

NorbertGierczak69

February 1, 2017 at 06:47 PM

xd
barxtex avatar

barxtex

February 1, 2017 at 09:47 PM

Dosyć dobrze :D
patrykstech avatar

patrykstech

February 2, 2017 at 03:59 AM

bez zarzutów
Psyduck997 avatar

Psyduck997

February 19, 2017 at 05:39 PM

dobrze xd
