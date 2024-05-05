SITE OFFICIALLY DEAD LOL

gamehag support is a joke. 10 seconds after and they shut ticket.
GG everyone its dead now.
https://imgur.com/a/s46xIcD
Misty isn't working. As a last resort, you can use this form to contact them: https://company.gamehag.com/contact
@myStery24 ive sent 3 requests in 2 weeks and no reply. i even tried pressing business... they dont reply.
@myStery24 that won't work either, I've tried it too ages ago.
they just refunded all my rewards **** gave me back gems after a week if waiting .... ridiculous
AAAAND i got a used game code worth 1.99$ HAHAHA thats how you know this site is dead. watch my steam card will be used too :D
why does misty comment nothing? LOL
another sign sites dead and abandoned.
second steam game key 1.99$ already used hahahah
literally lol there's nothing to do except hope that one of the chests gets you something you can use which is also almost impossible to get
also most of the quests get rejected for no reason or they come up with some bs excuse to reject it which makes it impossible to level up
I will add to the discussion - trying to claim some Robux right now,20 for like 3rd time and also 10,still nothing.Bet they gonna refund it tomorrow or in a few days.I'd try to get a game instead but i'm afraid that i also gonna get a used key.
i love gtav but not have gtav please help me gamehag
So basically what im seeing here is that i am wasting my time starting the gamehag soul gem grind? I hope not but unfortunately it does look like it :(
Yes, this site is a scam, they scam you all and make a living!
How to contact the site visa support now, if nothing is working here?
You cant. Support either gives you a a generic pre-written response, like "if steam key doesnt work maybe there is a typo", "articles rejected for X reason are rejected because you did do X, probably", or it just straight up doesnt respond, basically leaving you on a permanent "seen".
The site seems good; sadly there's not a lot of activity going on anymore.
Sounds like I am being scammed into this site?