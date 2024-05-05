annoyn moris
SITE OFFICIALLY DEAD LOL

pandersCS

May 5, 2024 at 11:51 PM

gamehag support is a joke. 10 seconds after and they shut ticket. GG everyone its dead now. https://imgur.com/a/s46xIcD
myStery24

May 6, 2024 at 04:12 AM

Misty isn't working. As a last resort, you can use this form to contact them: https://company.gamehag.com/contact
pandersCS

May 6, 2024 at 07:37 AM

@myStery24 ive sent 3 requests in 2 weeks and no reply. i even tried pressing business... they dont reply.
GAMERULmihai

May 6, 2024 at 11:59 AM

@myStery24 that won't work either, I've tried it too ages ago.
pandersCS

May 6, 2024 at 05:02 PM

they just refunded all my rewards **** gave me back gems after a week if waiting .... ridiculous
pandersCS

May 6, 2024 at 05:11 PM

AAAAND i got a used game code worth 1.99$ HAHAHA thats how you know this site is dead. watch my steam card will be used too :D
pandersCS

May 6, 2024 at 05:43 PM

why does misty comment nothing? LOL
pandersCS

May 6, 2024 at 05:43 PM

another sign sites dead and abandoned.
pandersCS

May 6, 2024 at 07:33 PM

second steam game key 1.99$ already used hahahah
pandersCS

May 6, 2024 at 07:33 PM

second steam game key 1.99$ already used hahahah
scrave1

May 12, 2024 at 06:35 PM

literally lol there's nothing to do except hope that one of the chests gets you something you can use which is also almost impossible to get
scrave1

May 12, 2024 at 06:38 PM

also most of the quests get rejected for no reason or they come up with some bs excuse to reject it which makes it impossible to level up
AbsentLaojin

May 13, 2024 at 02:04 PM

I will add to the discussion - trying to claim some Robux right now,20 for like 3rd time and also 10,still nothing.Bet they gonna refund it tomorrow or in a few days.I'd try to get a game instead but i'm afraid that i also gonna get a used key.
shameer_shehzad1

May 16, 2024 at 09:50 PM

i love gtav but not have gtav please help me gamehag

pandersCS

May 20, 2024 at 04:54 AM

better site --> https://freecash.com/r/038a5c484d
pandersfn

June 10, 2024 at 07:18 PM

better site --- > https://freecash.com/r/038a5c484d
DJGydo

July 2, 2024 at 12:48 PM

So basically what im seeing here is that i am wasting my time starting the gamehag soul gem grind? I hope not but unfortunately it does look like it :(
GodHand001

July 25, 2024 at 02:43 PM

Yes, this site is a scam, they scam you all and make a living!
evaelfie5091

August 12, 2024 at 01:59 AM

How to contact the site visa support now, if nothing is working here?
GAMERULmihai

August 13, 2024 at 07:15 PM

You cant. Support either gives you a a generic pre-written response, like "if steam key doesnt work maybe there is a typo", "articles rejected for X reason are rejected because you did do X, probably", or it just straight up doesnt respond, basically leaving you on a permanent "seen".
theend7

August 16, 2024 at 06:00 AM

sites sell cheats

hansfredrich_seidel

August 21, 2024 at 12:38 PM

The site seems good; sadly there's not a lot of activity going on anymore.
sgboy84

September 23, 2024 at 02:53 PM

Sounds like I am being scammed into this site?

