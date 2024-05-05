SITE OFFICIALLY DEAD LOL

pandersCS gamehag support is a joke. 10 seconds after and they shut ticket. GG everyone its dead now. https://imgur.com/a/s46xIcD

myStery24 Misty isn't working. As a last resort, you can use this form to contact them: https://company.gamehag.com/contact

pandersCS @myStery24 ive sent 3 requests in 2 weeks and no reply. i even tried pressing business... they dont reply.

GAMERULmihai @myStery24 that won't work either, I've tried it too ages ago.

pandersCS they just refunded all my rewards **** gave me back gems after a week if waiting .... ridiculous

pandersCS AAAAND i got a used game code worth 1.99$ HAHAHA thats how you know this site is dead. watch my steam card will be used too :D

pandersCS why does misty comment nothing? LOL

pandersCS another sign sites dead and abandoned.

pandersCS second steam game key 1.99$ already used hahahah

scrave1 literally lol there's nothing to do except hope that one of the chests gets you something you can use which is also almost impossible to get

scrave1 also most of the quests get rejected for no reason or they come up with some bs excuse to reject it which makes it impossible to level up

AbsentLaojin I will add to the discussion - trying to claim some Robux right now,20 for like 3rd time and also 10,still nothing.Bet they gonna refund it tomorrow or in a few days.I'd try to get a game instead but i'm afraid that i also gonna get a used key.

shameer_shehzad1 i love gtav but not have gtav please help me gamehag





DJGydo So basically what im seeing here is that i am wasting my time starting the gamehag soul gem grind? I hope not but unfortunately it does look like it :(

GodHand001 Yes, this site is a scam, they scam you all and make a living!



evaelfie5091 How to contact the site visa support now, if nothing is working here?

GAMERULmihai You cant. Support either gives you a a generic pre-written response, like "if steam key doesnt work maybe there is a typo", "articles rejected for X reason are rejected because you did do X, probably", or it just straight up doesnt respond, basically leaving you on a permanent "seen".

theend7 sites sell cheats





hansfredrich_seidel The site seems good; sadly there's not a lot of activity going on anymore.