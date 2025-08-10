GemEarn

Rain

Gem182

apprentice rank iconetka: hi
novice rank iconVanessita: KEKW emote (inline chat version)
novice rank iconCappuccino: Hello
AdminJoshverd: Lawyer Capybara emote (inline chat version)
novice rank iconMimmo75: Lawyer Capybara emote (inline chat version)
AdminJoshverd: Yo emote (inline chat version)
novice rank iconArlenys Lantigua: pressF emote (inline chat version)
novice rank iconAmelia: Very Cat emote (inline chat version)
AdminJoshverd: Popcorn emote (inline chat version)
novice rank iconbacolditz: Popcorn emote (inline chat version)
novice rank iconVanessita: Popcorn emote (inline chat version)
apprentice rank iconJustin Böning: Dog Arrive emote (inline chat version)
AdminJoshverd: catJAM emote (inline chat version)
novice rank iconcronourameshi4: Naaananananananaaaa, nanananaaaaa, Hey Jude.
novice rank icongabriel Tapp: Gg
AdminJoshverd: Meowdy emote (inline chat version)
novice rank iconAnderson Souza: Hiiiii
novice rank iconBriana O: Dinkdonk emote (inline chat version)
AdminJoshverd: Coffin emote (inline chat version)
novice rank iconVanessita: EZ emote (inline chat version)
SystemGamehag: 13 users received Gem27 from the Rain.
novice rank iconbacolditz: Dance Unique emote (inline chat version) catJAM emote (inline chat version) PepeHands emote (inline chat version)
AdminJoshverd: Meowdy emote (inline chat version)
novice rank icondanie ga: Vibin emote (inline chat version)
novice rank iconVanessita: KEKW emote (inline chat version)
scholar rank iconfnogaj: Dog Arrive emote (inline chat version)
mage rank iconhanfred: Meowdy emote (inline chat version)
novice rank iconSelfishGene: yo
apprentice rank icon1999年: 11
novice rank icon橙子橙: 66
novice rank iconFabri11: fghgf
novice rank iconТыковка: Gamba emote (inline chat version)
novice rank iconТыковка: у6гне
AdminJoshverd: Dance Red emote (inline chat version) Dance Blue emote (inline chat version) Dance Green emote (inline chat version) Dance Unique emote (inline chat version)
novice rank iconGabo VL: Dance Red emote (inline chat version) Dance Blue emote (inline chat version)
novice rank iconKaren Weimer: All good
novice rank iconKaren Weimer: Gamba emote (inline chat version) hello
SystemGamehag: @Denis Hlàsnik tipped Gem20 to the Rain
novice rank iconsebzanga: catdrive emote (inline chat version)
novice rank iconsausaler ésamuraille: Weirdge emote (inline chat version)
novice rank iconOHHHIWANTMONEYY: Popcorn emote (inline chat version)
SystemGamehag: 20 users received Gem32 from the Rain.
novice rank iconGabo VL: Vibin emote (inline chat version)
AdminJoshverd: catJAM emote (inline chat version)
novice rank iconXavi Horna Saldarriaga: Popcorn emote (inline chat version)
novice rank iconXavi Horna Saldarriaga: d Gamba emote (inline chat version)
novice rank iconXavi Horna Saldarriaga: dg
novice rank iconXavi Horna Saldarriaga: hellooooo
Back to War Thunder forum

How do I get free GE?

GooseChonk14 avatar

GooseChonk14

August 10, 2025 at 01:45 AM

Daily logins give small GE boosts
ChonkM_kMeow avatar

ChonkM_kMeow

August 10, 2025 at 02:03 PM

Join Gaijin events and competitions
Derp_rpMeow avatar

Derp_rpMeow

August 11, 2025 at 02:07 AM

Watch dev streams for promo codes
WolfWizard avatar

WolfWizard

August 11, 2025 at 09:11 PM

Some surveys give GE
Ra_m avatar

Ra_m

August 12, 2025 at 12:53 PM

but rare
Ep_ic99 avatar

Ep_ic99

August 13, 2025 at 11:20 AM

Don’t trust third-party “free GE” sites
NeoJet72 avatar

NeoJet72

August 14, 2025 at 09:00 AM

Try Warbonds and exchange them in the shop

