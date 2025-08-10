How do I get free GE?

GooseChonk14 Daily logins give small GE boosts ChonkM_kMeow Join Gaijin events and competitions Derp_rpMeow Watch dev streams for promo codes WolfWizard Some surveys give GE Ra_m but rare Ep_ic99 Don’t trust third-party “free GE” sites NeoJet72 Try Warbonds and exchange them in the shop