Beginning to play My Little Farmies

My Little Farmies - a paradise you can create on your Desktop

Is a game where you can be a farmer to produce items for your neighbors.



Have been starting to play this Desktop game and it is so cute. It's been my first desktop game in a while and I really enjoy farming and having my own sweet bunny family besides chicken. I also like that you don't have to download the game so it keeps the storage of your PC free. Love it. There are so many details. You can choose to have winter decoration such as trees with snow on it and nice benches with snow too. Yeah of course there are summer and spring decoration too. Also a cute little ancient toilet. Makes me think of how luxury our life is today not sitting on such a toilet. Really worth your time and upgrading goes so fast. Enjoy being a farmer in that awesome and relaxing game.



Water drops above the field

This is the sign for you to click on each of the drops to water your fields. Why? Just like in real life watering is essential for your plants to grow. You do not want them to dry out. Therefore, go be an epic farmer. Besides this you can also harvest potatoes. Mine are on the very left side of the image.



Animals for your farm

At the start you gonna have to get some super cute bunnies ( I have six of them because I love their sounds) and chicken. Fun fact is that the game took so much care on details that you hear your bunnies and chicken making noises. By time you can also add cows, pigs and so many more. All of the animals are important for you to gain further items you need. Eggs for your neighbours and so on.



Building and upgrading

Every farmer needs buildings to produce for example flour which you can sell to your customers. Also it is super important to upgrade your buildings to be more competitive.



How do you know when you have a customer or a neighbor needing something?

Have a look on the picture. There you can see some people walking around and above their head appears an icon. Click on one and he or she will tell you what is needed. For my first neighbor I produced flour which I could sell to him. Like this you get coins and experience points to level up.



Expanding your property

You also have the awesome opportunity to have a lot more space for your field, animals and buildings. All you have to do is clicking on one of these arrow looking icons on the ground around your property. There you will find the requirements for expanding. The first time is the fastest and cheapest one. Therefore I suggest you to think which field you want to unlock. I have chosen to expand my farm's property to the right. You perhaps wonder why I have done this. I can explain this to you and you can freely make up your mind if you are having the same taste as I have. Have a closer look into the back, behind your field. What do you see? Something blue probably? Exactly, you've got it. There is even water and besides loving water I also thought that every farm needs water. Expanding to this side looks super authentic and makes a lot of sense. Why? Well, come on fellow farmer - imagine you have to carry water of buckets. So heavy isn't it. Exactly, it is. Short walking ways make a lot more sense because it is even faster.