Beginning to play My Little Farmies

Ivan Ershov
Ivan Ershov
Gem8
Jacob Lyngdoh
Jacob Lyngdoh
Gem16
Bence
Bence
Gem14
buffighter144
buffighter144
Gem9
Atia
Atia
Gem36
Kamilos31
Kamilos31
Gem20
BURGER CUBE
BURGER CUBE
Gem14
Tecna23
Tecna23
Gem12
wagner_perac
wagner_perac
Gem42
Hallan Mero
Hallan Mero
Gem12
bogdanevsukov2
bogdanevsukov2
Gem12
lyz3r1234
lyz3r1234
Gem7
dem.pferd.heisst.horst
dem.pferd.heisst.horst
Gem8
Atia
Atia
Gem50
Lukas Angel
Lukas Angel
Gem24
Atia
Atia
Gem840
Tecna23
Tecna23
Gem8
ArthursTwin
ArthursTwin
Gem46
gecemustafa80
gecemustafa80
Gem17
lyz3r1234
lyz3r1234
Gem7
Rain

Gem300

novice rank iconKamilos31: Guys, do you know how to buy a Google Play gift card here with gems?
novice rank iconBence: hi
novice rank iconmirazh: Hello everyone
novice rank iconbuffighter144: Very Cat emote (inline chat version)
adept rank iconAtia: Meowdy emote (inline chat version)
novice rank iconKamilos31: Hello
novice rank iconTecna23: EZ emote (inline chat version)
novice rank iconwagner_perac: Meowdy emote (inline chat version)
novice rank iconFrancisco Lucivando Lima francisco: heard you
novice rank iconlyz3r1234: Very Cat emote (inline chat version)
novice rank iconTecna23: It was little lol
apprentice rank icondem.pferd.heisst.horst: monkaS emote (inline chat version)
novice rank iconTecna23: PepeHands emote (inline chat version)
SystemGamehag: 6 users received Gem28 from the Rain.
novice rank iconTecna23: hello
novice rank iconKeshav Kumar: hii
SystemGamehag: Join our Discord for daily Gem giveaways!
novice rank iconDream 300: hh
adept rank iconAtia: blobDance emote (inline chat version)
novice rank iconTecna23: prayge emote (inline chat version)
novice rank iconTecna23: Meowdy emote (inline chat version)
novice rank iconTecna23: I want it
novice rank iconArthursTwin: wazzup whos gona earn some money today?
novice rank iconlyz3r1234: Dinkdonk emote (inline chat version)
novice rank iconFrancisco Lucivando Lima francisco: good morning
novice rank iconfra4: Very Cat emote (inline chat version)
novice rank iconArthursTwin: good morning gamers!!
novice rank iconab4ddon: 🐸
adept rank iconfnogaj: Dog Arrive emote (inline chat version)
apprentice rank icondem.pferd.heisst.horst: 5000 gems = $5, you can set to $ in your profile
novice rank iconGamer /: Is there anyone Arab or Egyptian?
novice rank iconGamer /: Greetings to you all
SystemGamehag: 4 users received Gem191 from the Rain.
novice rank iconpkeydrop876543: How is it best to start earning here and how do the stones translate into rewards? I think it used to be 7000 for 50 rewards. What about now? Is it worth it? Because I don't know.
novice rank iconLeszek9028: pepeD emote (inline chat version)
novice rank iconpkeydrop876543: hey
novice rank iconمصري فلسطيني: Meowdy emote (inline chat version)
novice rank iconFrancisco Lucivando Lima francisco: hi
apprentice rank icondem.pferd.heisst.horst: sometimes it's delayed
novice rank iconItalia Troller: for games
novice rank iconItalia Troller: it did not track my progress on me
novice rank iconDante: Weirdge emote (inline chat version)
SystemGamehag: 3 users received Gem59 from the Rain.
novice rank iconDepstory: How long does it take to receive gems for games?
adept rank iconfnogaj: Dog Arrive emote (inline chat version)
adept rank iconAtia: blobDance emote (inline chat version)
novice rank iconaehketfi: Meowdy emote (inline chat version)
novice rank iconPaulTran: PogU emote (inline chat version)
novice rank icon李濬宇: Are there any Taiwanese people?
SystemGamehag: 6 users received Gem129 from the Rain.
Sign in to start chatting

43

0/160

Back to From users forum

Beginning to play My Little Farmies

katnfalls avatar

katnfalls

June 16, 2023 at 04:05 AM

My Little Farmies - a paradise you can create on your Desktop
Is a game where you can be a farmer to produce items for your neighbors.


gqZjwWCeZ3LLK7iee0ax3E5wrurPki.pngYou are going to love this game


Have been starting to play this Desktop game and it is so cute. It's been my first desktop game in a while and I really enjoy farming and having my own sweet bunny family besides chicken. I also like that you don't have to download the game so it keeps the storage of your PC free. Love it. There are so many details. You can choose to have winter decoration such as trees with snow on it and nice benches with snow too. Yeah of course there are summer and spring decoration too. Also a cute little ancient toilet. Makes me think of how luxury our life is today not sitting on such a toilet. Really worth your time and upgrading goes so fast. Enjoy being a farmer in that awesome and relaxing game.

Water drops above the field

This is the sign for you to click on each of the drops to water your fields. Why? Just like in real life watering is essential for your plants to grow. You do not want them to dry out. Therefore, go be an epic farmer. Besides this you can also harvest potatoes. Mine are on the very left side of the image.

Animals for your farm

At the start you gonna have to get some super cute bunnies ( I have six of them because I love their sounds) and chicken. Fun fact is that the game took so much care on details that you hear your bunnies and chicken making noises. By time you can also add cows, pigs and so many more. All of the animals are important for you to gain further items you need. Eggs for your neighbours and so on.


Building and upgrading
Every farmer needs buildings to produce for example flour which you can sell to your customers. Also it is super important to upgrade your buildings to be more competitive.

How do you know when you have a customer or a neighbor needing something?

Have a look on the picture. There you can see some people walking around and above their head appears an icon. Click on one and he or she will tell you what is needed. For my first neighbor I produced flour which I could sell to him. Like this you get coins and experience points to level up.

Expanding your property
You also have the awesome opportunity to have a lot more space for your field, animals and buildings. All you have to do is clicking on one of these arrow looking icons on the ground around your property. There you will find the requirements for expanding. The first time is the fastest and cheapest one. Therefore I suggest you to think which field you want to unlock. I have chosen to expand my farm's property to the right. You perhaps wonder why I have done this. I can  explain this to you and you can freely make up your mind if you are having the same taste as I have. Have a closer look into the back, behind your field. What do you see? Something blue probably? Exactly, you've got it. There is even water and besides loving water I also thought that every farm needs water. Expanding to this side looks super authentic and makes a lot of sense. Why? Well, come on fellow farmer - imagine you have to carry water of buckets. So heavy isn't it. Exactly, it is. Short walking ways make a lot more sense because it is even faster.

lanamna avatar

lanamna

June 17, 2023 at 08:07 PM

Sounds like a cool game! i will think about trying it!
pavan_kumar36 avatar

pavan_kumar36

June 17, 2023 at 08:13 PM

good to hear it
mrs_stars avatar

mrs_stars

June 17, 2023 at 08:43 PM

first desktop game in a while and I really enjoy farming and having my own sweet bunny family besides chicken. I also like that you don't have to download the game so it keeps the storage of your PC free. Love it. There are so many details. You can choose to have winter decoration such as trees with snow on it and nice benches with snow too. Yeah of course there are summer and spring decoration too. Also a cute little ancient toilet. Makes me think of how luxury our life is today not sitting on such a toilet. Really w
MaxiTheDUde avatar

MaxiTheDUde

June 17, 2023 at 08:46 PM

not sure what to think of it based off the name to be honest
wassim_suffer avatar

wassim_suffer

June 18, 2023 at 12:30 AM

that would be great

Join the conversion by creating an account on Gamehag

enEN
EnglishENEspañolESPolskiPLFrançaisFRРусскийRUItalianoITDeutschDEPortuguêsPT

Platform

EarnGamesCashoutGame Information

Rewards

AffiliateLeaderboardRobuxGoogle PlaySteam

Articles

Forums

Stay Connected

XYouTubeFacebookInstagramDiscord

© 2025 Gamehag. All Rights Reserved.

Owned by RCPE Ventures LTD. Operated by Lootably, Inc.

Terms of ServicePrivacy Policy

Beginning to play My Little Farmies on From users Forum on Gamehag