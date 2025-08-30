GemEarn

novice rank iconfiorellaperez545: Cat Yes emote (inline chat version)
novice rank iconcronourameshi4: Meowdy emote (inline chat version)
novice rank iconAlfonso Gino: ok
novice rank iconJohanna López: Cat Yes emote (inline chat version)
novice rank iconfiorellaperez545: Popcorn emote (inline chat version)
apprentice rank iconmehmet temurev: Vibin emote (inline chat version)
SystemGamehag: @Joshverd tipped Gem21 to the Rain
AdminJoshverd: Chatting emote (inline chat version) ty sir
scholar rank iconfnogaj: Dog Arrive emote (inline chat version)
novice rank iconSurimiet saucisse: Vibin emote (inline chat version)
mage rank iconhanfred: pixelpoint promo code POPCORNFALL
novice rank iconAliastar: Dance Blue emote (inline chat version)
novice rank iconLuis Chaverra: Dance Blue emote (inline chat version)
novice rank iconfiorellaperez545: Very Cat emote (inline chat version)
adept rank iconLeszek9028: Dance Blue emote (inline chat version)
novice rank iconfiorellaperez545: Cat Yes emote (inline chat version)
AdminJoshverd: Take surveys and play games/offers :)
novice rank iconYoyner Esneyder Melendrez García: How is it done :(
AdminJoshverd: Very Cat emote (inline chat version)
apprentice rank iconPolskiGrajek: Dinkdonk emote (inline chat version)
SystemGamehag: @Joshverd tipped Gem200 to the Rain
AdminJoshverd: 26 users wow
SystemGamehag: 26 users received Gem69 from the Rain.
apprentice rank iconPolskiGrajek: Dance Blue emote (inline chat version)
AdminJoshverd: Dance Unique emote (inline chat version)
AdminJoshverd: WWWW
apprentice rank iconPolskiGrajek: yes
AdminJoshverd: Into the rain?
apprentice rank iconPolskiGrajek: I made it
apprentice rank iconPolskiGrajek: phew
AdminJoshverd: cinema emote (inline chat version)
apprentice rank iconPolskiGrajek: Chatting emote (inline chat version)
novice rank iconAliastar: cinema emote (inline chat version)
AdminJoshverd: FeelsRainMan emote (inline chat version)
SystemGamehag: @Joshverd tipped Gem100 to the Rain
apprentice rank iconabcd1290: Dance Unique emote (inline chat version)
novice rank iconGabo VL: Flashbang emote (inline chat version)
apprentice rank iconbuffighter144: Dance Unique emote (inline chat version)
novice rank iconfiorellaperez545: how does this work?
novice rank iconAnass Raouhani: what is this ?
SystemGamehag: @Joshverd tipped Gem100 to the Rain
AdminJoshverd: Ever hour it distributes Gems to all users that enter
novice rank iconLuis Chaverra: How does the rain thing work? D:
AdminJoshverd: The rain ends at the end of the hour
AdminJoshverd: The green bar at the bottom decreases
novice rank iconSlayerzx: Last of the hour
novice rank iconSlayerzx: Sup
novice rank iconpxddhdwcs2: When will this rain give out gems
novice rank iconAliastar: Vibin emote (inline chat version)
novice rank iconwwwtyip233: Cat Yes emote (inline chat version)
How should I play Fire Spirit effectively in Clash Royale?

StormWalker4 avatar

StormWalker4

August 30, 2025 at 04:15 PM

Fire Spirit is great for punishing swarm troops like Skeletons or Minion Hordes with one tap.
xXDrop8 avatar

xXDrop8

August 31, 2025 at 07:16 AM

It combos well with Hog Rider or Battle Ram to clear small counters before the main push arrives.
RayCool21 avatar

RayCool21

August 31, 2025 at 11:03 PM

Place it in front of your win condition to ensure deathball efficiency at low cost.
JetJet28 avatar

JetJet28

September 1, 2025 at 02:17 PM

It performs well in Cycle decks wanting cheap and quick value trades.
TomSky1 avatar

TomSky1

September 2, 2025 at 02:06 AM

Since it is a one time use troop it can be baited easily so alternate your cycle.
St_rd avatar

St_rd

September 2, 2025 at 12:24 PM

It works as a defensive poke and helps force out reactions from your opponent.
SkyRay_ avatar

SkyRay_

September 3, 2025 at 08:08 AM

Understanding how much damage it deals to various level common cards matters for value plays.

