How should I play Fire Spirit effectively in Clash Royale?

StormWalker4 Fire Spirit is great for punishing swarm troops like Skeletons or Minion Hordes with one tap.

xXDrop8 It combos well with Hog Rider or Battle Ram to clear small counters before the main push arrives.

RayCool21 Place it in front of your win condition to ensure deathball efficiency at low cost.

JetJet28 It performs well in Cycle decks wanting cheap and quick value trades.

TomSky1 Since it is a one time use troop it can be baited easily so alternate your cycle.

St_rd It works as a defensive poke and helps force out reactions from your opponent.