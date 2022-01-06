i tried to get level 20

I reached level 20 but still haven't been awarded gems. you know how long it takes?
this is what I was sceptical of, did you ever get them?
entered the game through Gamehag all the way past lvl 20. i didn't get my points either. :/
I hit level 20 but it’s not showing as an option anymore
i grinded and got level 20
I made it to level 20 but I didn’t get any gems. wth?
Got to level 20 and now it says level 25 so as a first timer I am not very happy.
just got to lv 25 n it instantly give u the gem
