Rain

Gem168

novice rank iconTecna23: hello
novice rank iconKeshav Kumar: hii
SystemGamehag: Join our Discord for daily Gem giveaways!
novice rank iconDream 300: hh
adept rank iconAtia: blobDance emote (inline chat version)
novice rank iconTecna23: prayge emote (inline chat version)
novice rank iconTecna23: Meowdy emote (inline chat version)
novice rank iconTecna23: I want it
novice rank iconArthursTwin: wazzup whos gona earn some money today?
novice rank iconlyz3r1234: Dinkdonk emote (inline chat version)
novice rank iconFrancisco Lucivando Lima francisco: good morning
novice rank iconfra4: Very Cat emote (inline chat version)
novice rank iconArthursTwin: good morning gamers!!
novice rank iconab4ddon: 🐸
adept rank iconfnogaj: Dog Arrive emote (inline chat version)
apprentice rank icondem.pferd.heisst.horst: 5000 gems = $5, you can set to $ in your profile
novice rank iconGamer /: Is there anyone Arab or Egyptian?
novice rank iconGamer /: Greetings to you all
SystemGamehag: 4 users received Gem191 from the Rain.
novice rank iconpkeydrop876543: How is it best to start earning here and how do the stones translate into rewards? I think it used to be 7000 for 50 rewards. What about now? Is it worth it? Because I don't know.
novice rank iconLeszek9028: pepeD emote (inline chat version)
novice rank iconpkeydrop876543: hey
novice rank iconمصري فلسطيني: Meowdy emote (inline chat version)
novice rank iconFrancisco Lucivando Lima francisco: hi
apprentice rank icondem.pferd.heisst.horst: sometimes it's delayed
novice rank iconItalia Troller: for games
novice rank iconItalia Troller: it did not track my progress on me
novice rank iconDante: Weirdge emote (inline chat version)
SystemGamehag: 3 users received Gem59 from the Rain.
novice rank iconDepstory: How long does it take to receive gems for games?
adept rank iconfnogaj: Dog Arrive emote (inline chat version)
adept rank iconAtia: blobDance emote (inline chat version)
novice rank iconaehketfi: Meowdy emote (inline chat version)
novice rank iconPaulTran: PogU emote (inline chat version)
novice rank icon李濬宇: Are there any Taiwanese people?
SystemGamehag: 6 users received Gem129 from the Rain.
adept rank iconfnogaj: Dog Arrive emote (inline chat version)
adept rank iconAtia: blobDance emote (inline chat version)
novice rank iconمصري فلسطيني: u can do some surveys for a quick reward to join the rain for example then play gnome guarden casually
novice rank iconlarisa costisor: Meowdy emote (inline chat version)
novice rank iconKacper Kulczewski: how can I easily earn gems?
novice rank iconKacper Kulczewski: hi
novice rank iconCclex Ads: heyy
novice rank iconمصري فلسطيني: catdrive emote (inline chat version)
adept rank iconAtia: blobDance emote (inline chat version)
novice rank iconlyz3r1234: KEKW emote (inline chat version)
adept rank iconhanfred: Meowdy emote (inline chat version)
SystemGamehag: 2 users received Gem82 from the Rain.
novice rank iconJasna Knebl: 1f44b emote (inline chat version)
novice rank iconLuca Rinaldini: it doesn't go
Back to Lineage 2 Essence forum

这个游戏好不好玩？

ImSuperNoob369 avatar

ImSuperNoob369

August 10, 2021 at 11:05 PM

这个游戏到底好不好玩啊？ 我听我朋友说不是很好玩但我看别人玩感觉挺好玩的呀
12345ttttt avatar

12345ttttt

August 13, 2021 at 06:24 AM

挺好的，我玩过，刺激.。

12345ttttt avatar

12345ttttt

August 13, 2021 at 06:25 AM

试试就知道了呀。

twmt avatar

twmt

August 13, 2021 at 03:45 PM

讚還可以

DyingLightwjl avatar

DyingLightwjl

August 14, 2021 at 05:39 AM

因人而异
tongyiguifan avatar

tongyiguifan

September 4, 2021 at 05:39 PM

试试就知道了
aoagame avatar

aoagame

December 22, 2021 at 07:51 PM

应该没太大问题的
lzyybx avatar

lzyybx

January 9, 2022 at 10:10 AM

应该还行吧

