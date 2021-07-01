На что копить Бп или скин

Rain

Keshav Kumar: hii
novice rank iconDream 300: hh
adept rank iconAtia: blobDance emote (inline chat version)
novice rank iconTecna23: prayge emote (inline chat version)
novice rank iconTecna23: Meowdy emote (inline chat version)
novice rank iconTecna23: I want it
novice rank iconArthursTwin: wazzup whos gona earn some money today?
novice rank iconlyz3r1234: Dinkdonk emote (inline chat version)
novice rank iconFrancisco Lucivando Lima francisco: good morning
novice rank iconfra4: Very Cat emote (inline chat version)
novice rank iconArthursTwin: good morning gamers!!
novice rank iconab4ddon: 🐸
adept rank iconfnogaj: Dog Arrive emote (inline chat version)
dem.pferd.heisst.horst: 5000 gems = $5, you can set to $ in your profile
novice rank iconGamer /: Is there anyone Arab or Egyptian?
novice rank iconGamer /: Greetings to you all
SystemGamehag: 4 users received Gem191 from the Rain.
pkeydrop876543: How is it best to start earning here and how do the stones translate into rewards? I think it used to be 7000 for 50 rewards. What about now? Is it worth it? Because I don't know.
novice rank iconLeszek9028: pepeD emote (inline chat version)
novice rank iconpkeydrop876543: hey
novice rank iconمصري فلسطيني: Meowdy emote (inline chat version)
novice rank iconFrancisco Lucivando Lima francisco: hi
dem.pferd.heisst.horst: sometimes it's delayed
novice rank iconItalia Troller: for games
Italia Troller: it did not track my progress on me
novice rank iconDante: Weirdge emote (inline chat version)
SystemGamehag: 3 users received Gem59 from the Rain.
Depstory: How long does it take to receive gems for games?
adept rank iconfnogaj: Dog Arrive emote (inline chat version)
adept rank iconAtia: blobDance emote (inline chat version)
novice rank iconaehketfi: Meowdy emote (inline chat version)
novice rank iconPaulTran: PogU emote (inline chat version)
novice rank icon李濬宇: Are there any Taiwanese people?
SystemGamehag: 6 users received Gem129 from the Rain.
adept rank iconfnogaj: Dog Arrive emote (inline chat version)
adept rank iconAtia: blobDance emote (inline chat version)
مصري فلسطيني: u can do some surveys for a quick reward to join the rain for example then play gnome guarden casually
novice rank iconlarisa costisor: Meowdy emote (inline chat version)
Kacper Kulczewski: how can I easily earn gems?
novice rank iconKacper Kulczewski: hi
novice rank iconCclex Ads: heyy
novice rank iconمصري فلسطيني: catdrive emote (inline chat version)
adept rank iconAtia: blobDance emote (inline chat version)
novice rank iconlyz3r1234: KEKW emote (inline chat version)
adept rank iconhanfred: Meowdy emote (inline chat version)
SystemGamehag: 2 users received Gem82 from the Rain.
novice rank iconJasna Knebl: 1f44b emote (inline chat version)
novice rank iconLuca Rinaldini: it doesn't go
Luca Rinaldini: how can i play games on ios?
На что копить Бп или скин

Soundwave123490 avatar

Soundwave123490

July 1, 2021 at 05:22 PM

я просто новенький
3jioi_casedropcom_droplandnet avatar

3jioi_casedropcom_droplandnet

July 1, 2021 at 07:12 PM

и что?
informazise avatar

informazise

July 1, 2021 at 11:26 PM

а ничо

informazise avatar

informazise

July 1, 2021 at 11:26 PM

чо докапался

vladislove123 avatar

vladislove123

July 2, 2021 at 11:22 AM

бп ведь ты получаешь больше вбаксов еще и бп открываешь

MrKampotik avatar

MrKampotik

July 2, 2021 at 02:01 PM

лучше бп там больше выгоды на в-баксы и скины
Bimomo avatar

Bimomo

July 6, 2021 at 01:57 AM

не начьто всё есть БП много скинов
ModieGG avatar

ModieGG

July 6, 2021 at 01:00 PM

однозначно бп
Vika5557 avatar

Vika5557

July 6, 2021 at 01:16 PM

БП И ТОЧКА .
Loading2408 avatar

Loading2408

July 8, 2021 at 06:25 PM

300 вбаксов за сезон дают , копи и все
Min_Trav avatar

Min_Trav

July 21, 2021 at 09:04 PM

Боевой пропуск лучше
doshk_cemcemcem avatar

doshk_cemcemcem

July 21, 2021 at 09:05 PM

bp luche
cukarik avatar

cukarik

July 22, 2021 at 02:59 PM

БП лучше экономически

На что копить Бп или скин on Fortnite Forum on Gamehag