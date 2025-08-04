GemEarn

How do you play Shawzin songs in Warframe?

LunaNova_una avatar

LunaNova_una

August 4, 2025 at 07:30 PM

Equip the Shawzin from your gear wheel and hit your note keys. It’s like Guitar Hero in space. You can find pre-made songs online and enter them manually. Total vibe.
SkyNova69 avatar

SkyNova69

August 4, 2025 at 11:40 PM

Some folks make insane covers like anime themes and metal tracks. Community is wild talented.
FireK_ avatar

FireK_

August 5, 2025 at 08:34 PM

Use Shawzin Maestro mode for more advanced stuff. Full-on jam session.
StormSeer63 avatar

StormSeer63

August 6, 2025 at 06:55 PM

You can practice in your Orbiter too. Just vibe out solo.
xX_49 avatar

xX_49

August 7, 2025 at 03:29 AM

Some emotes even sync with it. Flex your bard build.
Head_hot1337 avatar

Head_hot1337

August 7, 2025 at 07:25 AM

Cosmetics for it are cool too. Gotta rock the instrument skin.

