How do you play Shawzin songs in Warframe?

LunaNova_una Equip the Shawzin from your gear wheel and hit your note keys. It’s like Guitar Hero in space. You can find pre-made songs online and enter them manually. Total vibe.

SkyNova69 Some folks make insane covers like anime themes and metal tracks. Community is wild talented.

FireK_ Use Shawzin Maestro mode for more advanced stuff. Full-on jam session.

StormSeer63 You can practice in your Orbiter too. Just vibe out solo.

xX_49 Some emotes even sync with it. Flex your bard build.