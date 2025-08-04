How do you play Shawzin songs in Warframe?

Equip the Shawzin from your gear wheel and hit your note keys. It’s like Guitar Hero in space. You can find pre-made songs online and enter them manually. Total vibe.
Some folks make insane covers like anime themes and metal tracks. Community is wild talented.
Use Shawzin Maestro mode for more advanced stuff. Full-on jam session.
You can practice in your Orbiter too. Just vibe out solo.
Some emotes even sync with it. Flex your bard build.
Cosmetics for it are cool too. Gotta rock the instrument skin.