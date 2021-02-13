Rain

Gem146

novice rank iconTecna23: Meowdy emote (inline chat version)
novice rank iconTecna23: I want it
novice rank iconArthursTwin: wazzup whos gona earn some money today?
novice rank iconlyz3r1234: Dinkdonk emote (inline chat version)
novice rank iconFrancisco Lucivando Lima francisco: good morning
novice rank iconfra4: Very Cat emote (inline chat version)
novice rank iconArthursTwin: good morning gamers!!
novice rank iconab4ddon: 🐸
adept rank iconfnogaj: Dog Arrive emote (inline chat version)
apprentice rank icondem.pferd.heisst.horst: 5000 gems = $5, you can set to $ in your profile
novice rank iconGamer /: Is there anyone Arab or Egyptian?
novice rank iconGamer /: Greetings to you all
SystemGamehag: 4 users received Gem191 from the Rain.
novice rank iconpkeydrop876543: How is it best to start earning here and how do the stones translate into rewards? I think it used to be 7000 for 50 rewards. What about now? Is it worth it? Because I don't know.
novice rank iconLeszek9028: pepeD emote (inline chat version)
novice rank iconpkeydrop876543: hey
novice rank iconمصري فلسطيني: Meowdy emote (inline chat version)
novice rank iconFrancisco Lucivando Lima francisco: hi
apprentice rank icondem.pferd.heisst.horst: sometimes it's delayed
novice rank iconItalia Troller: for games
novice rank iconItalia Troller: it did not track my progress on me
novice rank iconDante: Weirdge emote (inline chat version)
SystemGamehag: 3 users received Gem59 from the Rain.
novice rank iconDepstory: How long does it take to receive gems for games?
adept rank iconfnogaj: Dog Arrive emote (inline chat version)
adept rank iconAtia: blobDance emote (inline chat version)
novice rank iconaehketfi: Meowdy emote (inline chat version)
novice rank iconPaulTran: PogU emote (inline chat version)
novice rank icon李濬宇: Are there any Taiwanese people?
SystemGamehag: 6 users received Gem129 from the Rain.
adept rank iconfnogaj: Dog Arrive emote (inline chat version)
adept rank iconAtia: blobDance emote (inline chat version)
novice rank iconمصري فلسطيني: u can do some surveys for a quick reward to join the rain for example then play gnome guarden casually
novice rank iconlarisa costisor: Meowdy emote (inline chat version)
novice rank iconKacper Kulczewski: how can I easily earn gems?
novice rank iconKacper Kulczewski: hi
novice rank iconCclex Ads: heyy
novice rank iconمصري فلسطيني: catdrive emote (inline chat version)
adept rank iconAtia: blobDance emote (inline chat version)
novice rank iconlyz3r1234: KEKW emote (inline chat version)
adept rank iconhanfred: Meowdy emote (inline chat version)
SystemGamehag: 2 users received Gem82 from the Rain.
novice rank iconJasna Knebl: 1f44b emote (inline chat version)
novice rank iconLuca Rinaldini: it doesn't go
novice rank iconLuca Rinaldini: how can i play games on ios?
adept rank iconAtia: blobDance emote (inline chat version)
novice rank iconMahad: hello
novice rank iconalpagut oğuz: What's up, Boboli
novice rank iconThu Htet Aung: blackmarket 1 o1
novice rank iconThu Htet Aung: i gotta get that 1 dollar dollar before l4d 2 goes off discount
Сколько стоит скин пози

BIBAIBOBAdvadauna avatar

BIBAIBOBAdvadauna

February 13, 2021 at 12:48 PM

100+3763+973+267
reaaly_killer avatar

reaaly_killer

February 13, 2021 at 08:37 PM

дорого
Lets_Be_Friends avatar

Lets_Be_Friends

February 13, 2021 at 08:56 PM

очень дорого

boss113 avatar

boss113

February 14, 2021 at 02:05 PM

я не знаю кто такой этот "пози"
я знаю только поззи
YELLOW_EVILOOF avatar

YELLOW_EVILOOF

February 14, 2021 at 03:17 PM

поззи фуууу
Horek120 avatar

Horek120

February 14, 2021 at 05:22 PM

видимо очень дорого
evgeha666 avatar

evgeha666

February 14, 2021 at 10:03 PM

дохуя
Bfygtfjf avatar

Bfygtfjf

February 15, 2021 at 01:44 AM

я знаю сколько 3000 +
Bfygtfjf avatar

Bfygtfjf

February 15, 2021 at 01:46 AM

можно накопить 1000 КД и все 100 R$ ваши
Vumb avatar

Vumb

February 17, 2021 at 10:35 PM

короче, заходишь к нему на акк, и заходишь в каждую вещь, и считаешь на калькуляторе
и всё)

