Is Valorant boosting still a big issue?

NoScopeBea_o Boosting persists even after Riot added strict ban waves and rank decay systems.

SkyR_Ray Scrub accounts are used as MMR anchors so boosted players can climb fast but get caught.

HeadshotX_tX Match integrity reports usually catch boosters who lag‑switch or use scripts.

LunaNeo22 Riot now revokes rank + prestige of accounts caught in boosting rings.

CoolRex16 Solo‑queue champions scrubs hard because it skews matchmaking.

SilentGod15 Coach services legit, but boosting that carries your account is bannable.