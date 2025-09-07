GemEarn

Back to Valorant forum

Is Valorant boosting still a big issue?

NoScopeBea_o avatar

NoScopeBea_o

September 7, 2025 at 01:37 PM

Boosting persists even after Riot added strict ban waves and rank decay systems.
SkyR_Ray avatar

SkyR_Ray

September 8, 2025 at 04:29 PM

Scrub accounts are used as MMR anchors so boosted players can climb fast but get caught.
HeadshotX_tX avatar

HeadshotX_tX

September 9, 2025 at 03:52 AM

Match integrity reports usually catch boosters who lag‑switch or use scripts.
LunaNeo22 avatar

LunaNeo22

September 9, 2025 at 08:55 AM

Riot now revokes rank + prestige of accounts caught in boosting rings.
CoolRex16 avatar

CoolRex16

September 9, 2025 at 05:19 PM

Solo‑queue champions scrubs hard because it skews matchmaking.
SilentGod15 avatar

SilentGod15

September 9, 2025 at 05:58 PM

Coach services legit, but boosting that carries your account is bannable.
NeoSky56 avatar

NeoSky56

September 10, 2025 at 11:57 AM

Boosting ruins grind satisfaction and ruins matchmaking for everyone.

