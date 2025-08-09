GemEarn

Rain

Gem182

novice rank iconVanessita: KEKW emote (inline chat version)
novice rank iconCappuccino: Hello
SystemGamehag: Join our Discord for daily Gem giveaways!
AdminJoshverd: Lawyer Capybara emote (inline chat version)
novice rank iconMimmo75: Lawyer Capybara emote (inline chat version)
AdminJoshverd: Yo emote (inline chat version)
novice rank iconArlenys Lantigua: pressF emote (inline chat version)
novice rank iconAmelia: Very Cat emote (inline chat version)
AdminJoshverd: Popcorn emote (inline chat version)
novice rank iconbacolditz: Popcorn emote (inline chat version)
novice rank iconVanessita: Popcorn emote (inline chat version)
apprentice rank iconJustin Böning: Dog Arrive emote (inline chat version)
AdminJoshverd: catJAM emote (inline chat version)
novice rank iconcronourameshi4: Naaananananananaaaa, nanananaaaaa, Hey Jude.
novice rank icongabriel Tapp: Gg
AdminJoshverd: Meowdy emote (inline chat version)
novice rank iconAnderson Souza: Hiiiii
novice rank iconBriana O: Dinkdonk emote (inline chat version)
AdminJoshverd: Coffin emote (inline chat version)
novice rank iconVanessita: EZ emote (inline chat version)
SystemGamehag: 13 users received Gem27 from the Rain.
novice rank iconbacolditz: Dance Unique emote (inline chat version) catJAM emote (inline chat version) PepeHands emote (inline chat version)
AdminJoshverd: Meowdy emote (inline chat version)
novice rank icondanie ga: Vibin emote (inline chat version)
SystemGamehag: Join our Discord for daily Gem giveaways!
novice rank iconVanessita: KEKW emote (inline chat version)
scholar rank iconfnogaj: Dog Arrive emote (inline chat version)
mage rank iconhanfred: Meowdy emote (inline chat version)
novice rank iconSelfishGene: yo
apprentice rank icon1999年: 11
novice rank icon橙子橙: 66
novice rank iconFabri11: fghgf
novice rank iconТыковка: Gamba emote (inline chat version)
novice rank iconТыковка: у6гне
AdminJoshverd: Dance Red emote (inline chat version) Dance Blue emote (inline chat version) Dance Green emote (inline chat version) Dance Unique emote (inline chat version)
novice rank iconGabo VL: Dance Red emote (inline chat version) Dance Blue emote (inline chat version)
novice rank iconKaren Weimer: All good
novice rank iconKaren Weimer: Gamba emote (inline chat version) hello
SystemGamehag: @Denis Hlàsnik tipped Gem20 to the Rain
novice rank iconsebzanga: catdrive emote (inline chat version)
novice rank iconsausaler ésamuraille: Weirdge emote (inline chat version)
novice rank iconOHHHIWANTMONEYY: Popcorn emote (inline chat version)
SystemGamehag: 20 users received Gem32 from the Rain.
novice rank iconGabo VL: Vibin emote (inline chat version)
AdminJoshverd: catJAM emote (inline chat version)
novice rank iconXavi Horna Saldarriaga: Popcorn emote (inline chat version)
novice rank iconXavi Horna Saldarriaga: d Gamba emote (inline chat version)
novice rank iconXavi Horna Saldarriaga: dg
novice rank iconXavi Horna Saldarriaga: hellooooo
novice rank iconPrajapati Harish: EZ emote (inline chat version)
Sign in to start chatting

67

0/160

Back to Terraria forum

What are the best seeds to use in Terraria today?

SlapperMoo49 avatar

SlapperMoo49

August 9, 2025 at 09:39 PM

Seed=-42250362 creates a Crimson Dungeon near your spawn perfect for early loot.
ElfKnight63 avatar

ElfKnight63

August 10, 2025 at 01:04 PM

Laughing Elytras (seed: 37583413) puts a floating island above spawn for early treasure.
FlashRay75 avatar

FlashRay75

August 11, 2025 at 08:02 AM

Tribal toads in Wetlands seed 376318720 offers easy Hops and Mimic mini boss spawns.
PantsGoose avatar

PantsGoose

August 11, 2025 at 11:23 AM

Boss and Truffle Island seed 867029 could drop the guide vortex gown early.
Epic42092 avatar

Epic42092

August 11, 2025 at 10:18 PM

Shadow Chests appear frequently near spawn in Hollow Mountain seed -14953318.
SocksDerp37 avatar

SocksDerp37

August 12, 2025 at 12:10 AM

Players share new seeds on r/Terraria weekly due to continuous terrain updates.
MageWalker90 avatar

MageWalker90

August 12, 2025 at 09:01 PM

Modded world seeds now include Corruption Garden layouts and Mythril vaults near Jungle biome.
OrcKnight43 avatar

OrcKnight43

August 13, 2025 at 07:01 PM

Methane update may include new molotov variant loopers.

Join the conversion by creating an account on Gamehag

enEN
EnglishENEspañolESPolskiPLFrançaisFRРусскийRUItalianoITDeutschDEPortuguêsPT中文ZH日本語JA한국어KO

Platform

EarnGamesCashoutGame InformationHelpAbout Us

Rewards

AffiliateLeaderboardRobuxGoogle PlaySteam WalletSteam Keys

Articles

Forums

Stay Connected

XYouTubeFacebookInstagramDiscord

© 2025 Gamehag. All Rights Reserved.

Owned by RCPE Ventures LTD. Operated by Lootably, Inc.

Terms of ServicePrivacy Policy