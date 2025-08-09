What are the best seeds to use in Terraria today?

SlapperMoo49 Seed=-42250362 creates a Crimson Dungeon near your spawn perfect for early loot. ElfKnight63 Laughing Elytras (seed: 37583413) puts a floating island above spawn for early treasure. FlashRay75 Tribal toads in Wetlands seed 376318720 offers easy Hops and Mimic mini boss spawns. PantsGoose Boss and Truffle Island seed 867029 could drop the guide vortex gown early. Epic42092 Shadow Chests appear frequently near spawn in Hollow Mountain seed -14953318. SocksDerp37 Players share new seeds on r/Terraria weekly due to continuous terrain updates. MageWalker90 Modded world seeds now include Corruption Garden layouts and Mythril vaults near Jungle biome. OrcKnight43 Methane update may include new molotov variant loopers.