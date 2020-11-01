esse jogo e pesado?

puujekk
puujekk
Gem12
PaulTran
PaulTran
Gem10
hanfred
hanfred
Gem32
DJ SIMONE
DJ SIMONE
Gem26
Jeff Regards
Jeff Regards
Gem35,000
Lautaro Martinez
Lautaro Martinez
Gem17
rosanna_rondon
rosanna_rondon
Gem1,015
marcell16111994
marcell16111994
Gem126
葉航
葉航
Gem30
葉航
葉航
Gem273
葉航
葉航
Gem40
PayPal
PayPal
Gem15,320
sarafederedica
sarafederedica
Gem526
Kimberly Kelley
Kimberly Kelley
Gem49
Merida
Merida
Gem31
krishmahato086
krishmahato086
Gem8
sarafederedica
sarafederedica
Gem1,148
KilboBaginz420
KilboBaginz420
Gem20
sarafederedica
sarafederedica
Gem3
sarafederedica
sarafederedica
Gem3
Rain

Gem875

unranked rank iconPaulTran: thanks so much
AdminSwirfty: Meowdy emote (inline chat version)
novice rank iconhanfred: Meowdy emote (inline chat version)
unranked rank iconFerrason Andreaa: Good
unranked rank iconJoni 777: HHH
AdminJoshverd: Ok, I Pullup emote (inline chat version)
unranked rank iconCharlie López Rodolfo: pressF emote (inline chat version)
unranked rank iconCharlie López Rodolfo: Coffin emote (inline chat version) Coffin emote (inline chat version)
unranked rank iconCharlie López Rodolfo: Very Cat emote (inline chat version) Very Cat emote (inline chat version)
unranked rank iconCharlie López Rodolfo: Kekwait emote (inline chat version) Astute Gentleman emote (inline chat version)
unranked rank iconCharlie López Rodolfo: Ya quiero tener robux para ya gastar en cualquier cosa
unranked rank iconCharlie López Rodolfo: Para gastar
unranked rank iconCharlie López Rodolfo: Quiero tener ya robux
SystemGamehag: One user received Gem36 from the Rain.
unranked rank iconDkgmsfk: Hola, ¿alguno activo por aquí?
unranked rank iconMilo: hey
SystemGamehag: 2 users received Gem204 from the Rain.
unranked rank iconMilo: hey
novice rank iconKilboBaginz420: Capybara stare emote (inline chat version)
unranked rank iconIvanna Palomo: ..
unranked rank iconIvanna Palomo: Como le ago para conseguir robux?
unranked rank iconRyan Deals: Lol
unranked rank iconSamuel Mejia: aa
AdminJoshverd: Petcapy emote (inline chat version)
SystemGamehag: One user received Gem249 from the Rain.
unranked rank iconAtia: blobDance emote (inline chat version)
unranked rank iconRyan Deals: How long does it take to show up
unranked rank iconRyan Deals: Anyone done the cazino casino offer
SystemGamehag: 3 users received Gem76 from the Rain.
unranked rank iconPoolBoy187: blobDance emote (inline chat version)
Sign in to start chatting

22

0/160

Back to Vikings: War of Clans

esse jogo e pesado?

wiliam247 avatar

wiliam247

November 1, 2020 at 04:44 PM

vale a pena baixar?
dinislll1 avatar

dinislll1

November 1, 2020 at 08:38 PM

srhkarngkns
wiliam247 avatar

wiliam247

November 1, 2020 at 09:02 PM

xp jafhiafuhaf
MasterKage avatar

MasterKage

November 16, 2020 at 04:24 AM

:slight_smile::slight_smile:Sou só um cara random querendo farmar Xp, mas mesmo assim gostaria dizer Bom dia a todos
:upside_down::upside_down:
tinho_ avatar

tinho_

February 3, 2021 at 12:20 PM

xwqvdw davd
rasgakubabo avatar

rasgakubabo

February 7, 2021 at 05:54 PM

se seu pc é igual o meu nem vai entra na tela de carregamento
heindalr avatar

heindalr

May 22, 2021 at 11:20 PM

o jogo foi legalzinho
MiiaGamer avatar

MiiaGamer

July 29, 2021 at 04:31 AM

vale apena baixar
MiiaGamer avatar

MiiaGamer

July 29, 2021 at 04:32 AM

(para quem gosta deste estilo de jogo)
Minegirl_Mineblox11 avatar

Minegirl_Mineblox11

July 30, 2021 at 04:30 AM

gostei do jogo
Minegirl_Mineblox11 avatar

Minegirl_Mineblox11

July 30, 2021 at 04:31 AM

e mesmobo meu
Minegirl_Mineblox11 avatar

Minegirl_Mineblox11

July 30, 2021 at 04:37 AM

*e mesmo o meu computador não sendo dos melhores carrega bem
Minegirl_Mineblox11 avatar

Minegirl_Mineblox11

July 30, 2021 at 04:37 AM

aconselho!!!
wihopye__ avatar

wihopye__

August 1, 2021 at 05:38 AM

o jogo ate que e leve o meu pc que roda a 40 50 fps roblox roda esse jogo tranquilamente!
wihopye__ avatar

wihopye__

August 1, 2021 at 05:39 AM

vale a pena
wihopye__ avatar

wihopye__

August 1, 2021 at 05:40 AM

mas aconselho jogar no navegador
enEN
EnglishENEspañolESPolskiPLFrançaisFRРусскийRUItalianoITDeutschDEPortuguêsPT

Platform

EarnGamesCashoutGame Information

Rewards

AffiliateLeaderboardRobuxGoogle PlaySteam

Articles

Splits.gg - The Ultimate Rust Gaming ExperienceBloxdom.com Review 2025 - Earn Crypto with Case Battles & BananaBuxDragon Age Veilguard - Guarding the Fantasy Realm of ThedasCall of Duty Black Ops 6 - Go rogue with the newest CoDView More

Forums

RobloxGeneral DiscussionsFortniteCounter-Strike: Global OffensiveView More

Stay Connected

XYouTubeFacebookInstagramDiscord

© 2025 Gamehag. All Rights Reserved.

Owned by RCPE Ventures LTD. Operated by Lootably, Inc.

Terms of ServicePrivacy Policy

esse jogo e pesado? - Vikings: War of Clans Forum on Gamehag