как давно вы играете в эту игру?

Mr_Cheaterochek avatar

Mr_Cheaterochek

October 27, 2020 at 02:14 PM

как давно вы играете в эту игру?
nikkraynov avatar

nikkraynov

October 27, 2020 at 03:43 PM

Лет так...
nikkraynov avatar

nikkraynov

October 27, 2020 at 03:43 PM

3 года вроде
SlavaD080209 avatar

SlavaD080209

October 27, 2020 at 04:43 PM

с 2017-2020, но это не точно
Forther avatar

Forther

October 27, 2020 at 04:59 PM

не давно
XxxPIDRxxX1 avatar

XxxPIDRxxX1

October 27, 2020 at 05:22 PM

я уже играю в роблокс с 2016 года)
LautiYTLike avatar

LautiYTLike

October 27, 2020 at 05:27 PM

уже как три года
Stephen432 avatar

Stephen432

October 27, 2020 at 05:28 PM

с 2016 /25 сентября
arino4ka8 avatar

arino4ka8

October 27, 2020 at 05:43 PM

лалалалвлвлалала а мне все мало
yan243452 avatar

yan243452

October 27, 2020 at 05:43 PM

c 2015 года

32rer23 avatar

32rer23

October 27, 2020 at 06:11 PM

не игаю
Kurkumischka avatar

Kurkumischka

October 27, 2020 at 06:27 PM

Примерно 4 года где-то
DALW avatar

DALW

October 27, 2020 at 10:45 PM

C 2016 года
