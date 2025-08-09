Yeah, Vortex from Nexus works great with Stardew. Easy to manage and update. SMAPI also shows errors and mod load order in console. Kinda a built-in manager.
ModDrop is another option, beginner-friendly and less cluttered.
Most people just use manual + SMAPI console to stay in control. Personal preference.
Vortex handles dependencies pretty well. Big W for complex packs.
For Mac/Linux folks, manual modding is usually cleaner. Less drama.
Just don’t mix install methods too much. Things break fast.
Whatever you use, keep backups and check for mod updates often.