GemEarn

Rain

Gem182

novice rank iconVanessita: KEKW emote (inline chat version)
novice rank iconCappuccino: Hello
SystemGamehag: Join our Discord for daily Gem giveaways!
AdminJoshverd: Lawyer Capybara emote (inline chat version)
novice rank iconMimmo75: Lawyer Capybara emote (inline chat version)
AdminJoshverd: Yo emote (inline chat version)
novice rank iconArlenys Lantigua: pressF emote (inline chat version)
novice rank iconAmelia: Very Cat emote (inline chat version)
AdminJoshverd: Popcorn emote (inline chat version)
novice rank iconbacolditz: Popcorn emote (inline chat version)
novice rank iconVanessita: Popcorn emote (inline chat version)
apprentice rank iconJustin Böning: Dog Arrive emote (inline chat version)
AdminJoshverd: catJAM emote (inline chat version)
novice rank iconcronourameshi4: Naaananananananaaaa, nanananaaaaa, Hey Jude.
novice rank icongabriel Tapp: Gg
AdminJoshverd: Meowdy emote (inline chat version)
novice rank iconAnderson Souza: Hiiiii
novice rank iconBriana O: Dinkdonk emote (inline chat version)
AdminJoshverd: Coffin emote (inline chat version)
novice rank iconVanessita: EZ emote (inline chat version)
SystemGamehag: 13 users received Gem27 from the Rain.
novice rank iconbacolditz: Dance Unique emote (inline chat version) catJAM emote (inline chat version) PepeHands emote (inline chat version)
AdminJoshverd: Meowdy emote (inline chat version)
novice rank icondanie ga: Vibin emote (inline chat version)
SystemGamehag: Join our Discord for daily Gem giveaways!
novice rank iconVanessita: KEKW emote (inline chat version)
scholar rank iconfnogaj: Dog Arrive emote (inline chat version)
mage rank iconhanfred: Meowdy emote (inline chat version)
novice rank iconSelfishGene: yo
apprentice rank icon1999年: 11
novice rank icon橙子橙: 66
novice rank iconFabri11: fghgf
novice rank iconТыковка: Gamba emote (inline chat version)
novice rank iconТыковка: у6гне
AdminJoshverd: Dance Red emote (inline chat version) Dance Blue emote (inline chat version) Dance Green emote (inline chat version) Dance Unique emote (inline chat version)
novice rank iconGabo VL: Dance Red emote (inline chat version) Dance Blue emote (inline chat version)
novice rank iconKaren Weimer: All good
novice rank iconKaren Weimer: Gamba emote (inline chat version) hello
SystemGamehag: @Denis Hlàsnik tipped Gem20 to the Rain
novice rank iconsebzanga: catdrive emote (inline chat version)
novice rank iconsausaler ésamuraille: Weirdge emote (inline chat version)
novice rank iconOHHHIWANTMONEYY: Popcorn emote (inline chat version)
SystemGamehag: 20 users received Gem32 from the Rain.
novice rank iconGabo VL: Vibin emote (inline chat version)
AdminJoshverd: catJAM emote (inline chat version)
novice rank iconXavi Horna Saldarriaga: Popcorn emote (inline chat version)
novice rank iconXavi Horna Saldarriaga: d Gamba emote (inline chat version)
novice rank iconXavi Horna Saldarriaga: dg
novice rank iconXavi Horna Saldarriaga: hellooooo
novice rank iconPrajapati Harish: EZ emote (inline chat version)
Sign in to start chatting

67

0/160

Back to Stardew Valley forum

Is there a good mod manager for Stardew Valley?

FlashCool23 avatar

FlashCool23

August 9, 2025 at 02:19 PM

Yeah, Vortex from Nexus works great with Stardew. Easy to manage and update. SMAPI also shows errors and mod load order in console. Kinda a built-in manager.
FlashRex83 avatar

FlashRex83

August 9, 2025 at 06:46 PM

ModDrop is another option, beginner-friendly and less cluttered.
IceBorn4_ceB avatar

IceBorn4_ceB

August 10, 2025 at 12:52 AM

Most people just use manual + SMAPI console to stay in control. Personal preference.
Goos_eMoo31 avatar

Goos_eMoo31

August 11, 2025 at 01:44 AM

Vortex handles dependencies pretty well. Big W for complex packs.
CoolRay86 avatar

CoolRay86

August 12, 2025 at 04:50 AM

For Mac/Linux folks, manual modding is usually cleaner. Less drama.
Sn1p_1p3r133 avatar

Sn1p_1p3r133

August 12, 2025 at 10:22 AM

Just don’t mix install methods too much. Things break fast.
ElfBlade49 avatar

ElfBlade49

August 13, 2025 at 05:59 AM

Whatever you use, keep backups and check for mod updates often.

Join the conversion by creating an account on Gamehag

enEN
EnglishENEspañolESPolskiPLFrançaisFRРусскийRUItalianoITDeutschDEPortuguêsPT中文ZH日本語JA한국어KO

Platform

EarnGamesCashoutGame InformationHelpAbout Us

Rewards

AffiliateLeaderboardRobuxGoogle PlaySteam WalletSteam Keys

Articles

Forums

Stay Connected

XYouTubeFacebookInstagramDiscord

© 2025 Gamehag. All Rights Reserved.

Owned by RCPE Ventures LTD. Operated by Lootably, Inc.

Terms of ServicePrivacy Policy