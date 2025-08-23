GemEarn

Rain

Gem1,502

novice rank iconLUZ NAJU BELÉN CONTRERAS MELCHOR: can you give me robux please :(
novice rank iconTheCollector: hello
SystemGamehag: Meowdy emote (inline chat version)
novice rank iconmiguelck.zy: thank you gamehag for everything now I can buy myself a gojo emote and walk with my friend who has the geto one
SystemGamehag: Yo emote (inline chat version)
novice rank iconmiguelck.zy: if they are going to give robux it will be to me (Leemiguel32)
novice rank iconmiguelck.zy: no no buddy
AdminSwirfty: You can cashout Robux directly to your Roblox account with Gems
novice rank iconAliastar: Petcapy emote (inline chat version)
novice rank iconHeuss: ..
adept rank iconDevMaster: PepeHands emote (inline chat version)
novice rank icona20241903: 666
SystemGamehag: Join our Discord for daily Gem giveaways!
AdminSwirfty: No clue. You should ask them
novice rank icon1289652765: So why can I do cpx questionnaires on Android browser, but on Windows browser it shows I'm not eligible
AdminSwirfty: Nope.
novice rank icon1289652765: Is there any way to bypass the restrictions to do pr?
novice rank iconcronourameshi4: Meowdy emote (inline chat version)
novice rank icon1289652765: A questionnaire gave 230 gems
novice rank icon1289652765: You can do cpx on your phone
novice rank icon1289652765: My computer is not qualified to do cpx
novice rank iconRyan Nordyke: gl
novice rank icon3921689277: There's another disgusting point, pr gem count is generally higher than cpx
novice rank icon3921689277: Dance Blue emote (inline chat version)
novice rank icon3921689277: If you use magic, you will be discovered
novice rank icon3921689277: pr is region-locked
novice rank icon3921689277: Why can't pr be used
novice rank icon1289652765: there so many cpx Questionnaire
novice rank icon1289652765: how should i find some pr Questionnaire
novice rank iconMeow文: Dance Unique emote (inline chat version)
novice rank iconnoobloserkid: Weirdge emote (inline chat version)
novice rank iconBCG: Petcapy emote (inline chat version)
novice rank iconJohnny Bear: Hello
adept rank iconDevMaster: Ok, I Pullup emote (inline chat version)
SystemGamehag: 5 users received Gem139 from the Rain.
novice rank iconAna Luísa Camarino Terra: Hello
SystemGamehag: Join our Discord for daily Gem giveaways!
AdminSwirfty: Earn Gems then redeem rewards
Sign in to start chatting

86

0/160

Back to Stardew Valley forum

What’s up with the purple shorts in Stardew Valley?

WolfWalker42 avatar

WolfWalker42

August 23, 2025 at 04:40 PM

It’s a hidden mayor secret lol. You find them in Marnie’s bedroom. Talk about drama — they’ve definitely got something going on.
QuickGod91 avatar

QuickGod91

August 24, 2025 at 01:45 PM

You need 2 hearts with Marnie to get into her room. Build that friendship.
TomSky65 avatar

TomSky65

August 25, 2025 at 07:04 AM

Deliver them to Mayor Lewis to finish the quest, or troll him.
MeowGoose53 avatar

MeowGoose53

August 26, 2025 at 12:28 AM

You can put them in the display at the fair for max memes. Total savage move.
Silen_99 avatar

Silen_99

August 26, 2025 at 07:43 AM

There’s an event involving them in Ginger Island too. Hidden lore.
FireWalker avatar

FireWalker

August 26, 2025 at 03:01 PM

Purple shorts = Stardew’s weirdest running joke.
DarkKnight94 avatar

DarkKnight94

August 27, 2025 at 09:09 AM

Gift them to Marnie for laughs. Dialogue gets wild.

Join the conversion by creating an account on Gamehag

enEN
EnglishENEspañolESPolskiPLFrançaisFRРусскийRUItalianoITDeutschDEPortuguêsPT中文ZH日本語JA한국어KOहिंदीHI

Platform

EarnGamesCashoutGame InformationHelpAbout Us

Rewards

AffiliateLeaderboardRobuxGoogle PlaySteam WalletSteam Keys

Articles

Forums

Stay Connected

XYouTubeFacebookInstagramDiscord

© 2025 Gamehag. All Rights Reserved.

Owned by RCPE Ventures LTD. Operated by Lootably, Inc.

Terms of ServicePrivacy Policy