It’s a hidden mayor secret lol. You find them in Marnie’s bedroom. Talk about drama — they’ve definitely got something going on.
You need 2 hearts with Marnie to get into her room. Build that friendship.
Deliver them to Mayor Lewis to finish the quest, or troll him.
You can put them in the display at the fair for max memes. Total savage move.
There’s an event involving them in Ginger Island too. Hidden lore.
Purple shorts = Stardew’s weirdest running joke.
Gift them to Marnie for laughs. Dialogue gets wild.