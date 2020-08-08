dem.pferd.heisst.horst
Back to Roblox forum

is robux worth it?

arbiter_swapgg avatar

arbiter_swapgg

August 8, 2020 at 10:56 PM

is robux worth it?I mean should i buy it?I want your opinion guys.
gabtit7 avatar

gabtit7

August 8, 2020 at 11:55 PM

not for ur avatar for gamepasses ONLY it aint worth it
gabtit7 avatar

gabtit7

August 8, 2020 at 11:56 PM

oh yea, dont buy them just download an app called free robux loto 2020
roxoloxo avatar

roxoloxo

August 9, 2020 at 12:03 AM

robux is good if you want to spend on your accesories or spend on the games you play on roblox.
roxoloxo avatar

roxoloxo

August 9, 2020 at 12:05 AM

otherwise robux is bad if you dont care about being cool with accesories and does not want to spend robux on games
diegosadino avatar

diegosadino

August 9, 2020 at 06:51 AM

it's not really when you used it wisely. well, for the experience, you can make friends by cosplaying as your favorite character on robux, spend your robux on avatar that is, or use them on gamepasses
diegosadino avatar

diegosadino

August 9, 2020 at 06:52 AM

character on Roblox*
jloo avatar

jloo

August 9, 2020 at 07:47 AM

i like this game♥♥♥
bucketbucketheadd avatar

bucketbucketheadd

August 9, 2020 at 09:17 AM

nah don't buy get it from gamehag
timothy_saavedra avatar

timothy_saavedra

August 9, 2020 at 10:48 AM

I want robux
Sud1968 avatar

Sud1968

August 9, 2020 at 12:25 PM

Yeah buying robux is kinda waste of money but it gives an impression that's it
JohnLuck avatar

JohnLuck

August 9, 2020 at 12:53 PM

sure,of course it is
RobloxZombie avatar

RobloxZombie

August 9, 2020 at 01:42 PM

Not exactly because they expend so quickly, but they can be earned for free as on Gamehag and similar sites.
Frostyfire27 avatar

Frostyfire27

August 9, 2020 at 01:48 PM

If u wanyt it its really cool!
bunny62 avatar

bunny62

August 9, 2020 at 02:46 PM

Sporco avatar

Sporco

August 9, 2020 at 02:50 PM

if you like the game yes
PCBangarsord1 avatar

PCBangarsord1

August 9, 2020 at 05:54 PM

are roblox good or bad game?
jtdjoseph avatar

jtdjoseph

August 9, 2020 at 06:09 PM

if you need robux, you can buy,
huy_l8 avatar

huy_l8

August 9, 2020 at 06:17 PM

i want to free robux
marayabarra avatar

marayabarra

August 9, 2020 at 06:20 PM

I think yes, it worth it
The_BRAlNS avatar

The_BRAlNS

August 9, 2020 at 07:53 PM

it is for me
noxino avatar

noxino

August 9, 2020 at 07:56 PM

yes its verey good and also fun
noxino avatar

noxino

August 9, 2020 at 07:57 PM

who dont like this game all of us we like it
herodrian340 avatar

herodrian340

August 11, 2020 at 11:10 AM

yes it realy is

revtorres avatar

revtorres

August 11, 2020 at 12:27 PM

yeah , it is really worth it
potato951882 avatar

potato951882

August 11, 2020 at 02:39 PM

It is if you spend it wisly
TSemYT avatar

TSemYT

August 11, 2020 at 02:45 PM

i need robuxx
maxumax avatar

maxumax

August 11, 2020 at 03:09 PM

Yes.

maxumax avatar

maxumax

August 11, 2020 at 03:09 PM

You can buy games e.g bloxburg It very cool
maxumax avatar

maxumax

August 11, 2020 at 03:10 PM

Or to custom your avatar.
maxumax avatar

maxumax

August 11, 2020 at 03:17 PM

So It worth It
ZhyronRhymes avatar

ZhyronRhymes

August 11, 2020 at 03:42 PM

I dont have any robux this is the best
ZhyronRhymes avatar

ZhyronRhymes

August 11, 2020 at 03:43 PM

BACON GANG
Elatep avatar

Elatep

August 11, 2020 at 03:43 PM

I think it worth

