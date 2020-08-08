is robux worth it?I mean should i buy it?I want your opinion guys.
not for ur avatar for gamepasses ONLY it aint worth it
oh yea, dont buy them just download an app called free robux loto 2020
robux is good if you want to spend on your accesories or spend on the games you play on roblox.
otherwise robux is bad if you dont care about being cool with accesories and does not want to spend robux on games
it's not really when you used it wisely.
well, for the experience, you can make friends by cosplaying as your favorite character on robux, spend your robux on avatar that is, or use them on gamepasses
nah don't buy get it from gamehag
Yeah buying robux is kinda waste of money but it gives an impression that's it
Not exactly because they expend so quickly, but they can be earned for free as on Gamehag and similar sites.
If u wanyt it its really cool!
are roblox good or bad game?
if you need robux, you can buy,
yes its verey good and also fun
who dont like this game all of us we like it
yeah , it is really worth it
It is if you spend it wisly
You can buy games e.g bloxburg It very cool
Or to custom your avatar.
I dont have any robux this is the best