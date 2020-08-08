is robux worth it?

arbiter_swapgg is robux worth it?I mean should i buy it?I want your opinion guys.

gabtit7 not for ur avatar for gamepasses ONLY it aint worth it

gabtit7 oh yea, dont buy them just download an app called free robux loto 2020

roxoloxo robux is good if you want to spend on your accesories or spend on the games you play on roblox.

roxoloxo otherwise robux is bad if you dont care about being cool with accesories and does not want to spend robux on games

diegosadino it's not really when you used it wisely. well, for the experience, you can make friends by cosplaying as your favorite character on robux, spend your robux on avatar that is, or use them on gamepasses

diegosadino character on Roblox*

jloo i like this game♥♥♥

bucketbucketheadd nah don't buy get it from gamehag

timothy_saavedra I want robux

Sud1968 Yeah buying robux is kinda waste of money but it gives an impression that's it

JohnLuck sure,of course it is



RobloxZombie Not exactly because they expend so quickly, but they can be earned for free as on Gamehag and similar sites.



Frostyfire27 If u wanyt it its really cool!

Sporco if you like the game yes

PCBangarsord1 are roblox good or bad game?

jtdjoseph if you need robux, you can buy,

huy_l8 i want to free robux

marayabarra I think yes, it worth it

The_BRAlNS it is for me

noxino yes its verey good and also fun

noxino who dont like this game all of us we like it

herodrian340 yes it realy is





revtorres yeah , it is really worth it

potato951882 It is if you spend it wisly

TSemYT i need robuxx

maxumax Yes.





maxumax You can buy games e.g bloxburg It very cool

maxumax Or to custom your avatar.

maxumax So It worth It

ZhyronRhymes I dont have any robux this is the best

ZhyronRhymes BACON GANG