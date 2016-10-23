Simm
Back to World of Tanks

POMOCY

MarcinOlech69 avatar

MarcinOlech69

October 23, 2016 at 01:20 AM

Mam problem gdy włączam wota wyskakuje mi ERROR !!
Zielony2605 avatar

Zielony2605

October 23, 2016 at 04:46 PM

Może masz włączonego firewall'a ? Musisz wejść w opcję komputera i zezwolić WoT na dostep do internetu.
BvO62 avatar

BvO62

October 24, 2016 at 05:09 PM

Restart gry
filip1234564 avatar

filip1234564

October 24, 2016 at 05:12 PM

może ci internet wysiadł
jacek331 avatar

jacek331

October 25, 2016 at 01:03 AM

reset gry może pomoże
yogiti5 avatar

yogiti5

October 25, 2016 at 01:39 AM

T
Maximisiek avatar

Maximisiek

October 25, 2016 at 07:21 PM

moze masz za duzo modow zainstalowanych lub anty wirus ci blokuje
Malovsky avatar

Malovsky

November 3, 2016 at 02:05 AM

kotlet z miesem
POMOCY - World of Tanks Forum on Gamehag