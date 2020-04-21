Rain

Gem4

SystemGamehag: 6 users received Gem33 from the Rain.
unranked rank iconStarStableM: Hi
AdminSwirfty: Cashouts are reviewed and approved throughout the day
unranked rank iconFakk Nika: when will i receive my cashout?
unranked rank iconArmoredPigeon: hi
unranked rank iconskrt: Capybara stare emote (inline chat version)
novice rank iconhanfred: Meowdy emote (inline chat version)
unranked rank iconPaulTran: i'm newbie
AdminJoshverd: OOOO emote (inline chat version)
unranked rank iconretiro7968: blobDance emote (inline chat version)
SystemGamehag: 3 users received Gem155 from the Rain.
AdminSwirfty: You can view the progress of your rank on your profile page
unranked rank iconmohammed03052005: im new, how long do you think it would take to complete novice rank?
unranked rank iconmohammed03052005: im new
unranked rank iconmohammed03052005: how lon gwould i take to complete novice rank
novice rank iconhanfred: Meowdy emote (inline chat version)
unranked rank iconretiro7968: hi
SystemGamehag: 3 users received Gem86 from the Rain.
AdminJoshverd: Modcheck emote (inline chat version)
unranked rank iconfnogaj: Meowdy emote (inline chat version)
unranked rank iconShane Patton: hi
unranked rank iconPaulTran: hi
novice rank iconhanfred: Meowdy emote (inline chat version)
unranked rank iconMyroslav Kureliuk: mk
unranked rank iconRafaela Laureano cardozo: Cat Yes emote (inline chat version)
unranked rank iconArmoredPigeon: ok
SystemGamehag: 2 users received Gem29 from the Rain.
unranked rank iconhajew: selam
unranked rank iconLeandro Rete: Mhm emote (inline chat version)
SystemGamehag: 3 users received Gem44 from the Rain.
Сколько играете в КС?

DenisOB avatar

DenisOB

April 21, 2020 at 05:35 AM

Жду ответов
damir7865 avatar

damir7865

April 21, 2020 at 09:36 AM

Жду ответов1
mender1 avatar

mender1

April 21, 2020 at 01:23 PM

В игре уже более 1000 часов
NIK1978 avatar

NIK1978

April 21, 2020 at 01:27 PM

4000, например.
Artemka117 avatar

Artemka117

April 21, 2020 at 02:17 PM

Ну я не так и давно играю 240 ч
Cet_Den_YouTube avatar

Cet_Den_YouTube

April 21, 2020 at 02:28 PM

38 часов я так деколи играю ну игра топ
degtxmachine_antiskinscom avatar

degtxmachine_antiskinscom

April 21, 2020 at 02:30 PM

Уже долго
degtxmachine_antiskinscom avatar

degtxmachine_antiskinscom

April 21, 2020 at 02:30 PM

Более тысячи часов

degtxmachine_antiskinscom avatar

degtxmachine_antiskinscom

April 21, 2020 at 02:30 PM

Очень хорошая
degtxmachine_antiskinscom avatar

degtxmachine_antiskinscom

April 21, 2020 at 02:32 PM

Люблю её
degtxmachine_antiskinscom avatar

degtxmachine_antiskinscom

April 21, 2020 at 02:32 PM

Люблю её2
degtxmachine_antiskinscom avatar

degtxmachine_antiskinscom

April 21, 2020 at 02:32 PM

Люблю её3
jaba2 avatar

jaba2

April 21, 2020 at 03:08 PM

Я играю 2,097 часов в эту помойку.
McGreatPlace avatar

McGreatPlace

April 21, 2020 at 03:26 PM

1594 часа играю
