porque roblox no regala nada de robux?

PaulTran
PaulTran
Gem231
retiro7968
retiro7968
Gem56
zastava522
zastava522
Gem280
nolendex9
nolendex9
Gem88
sebasttbartis
sebasttbartis
Gem20
Kimberly Kelley
Kimberly Kelley
Gem24
sebasttbartis
sebasttbartis
Gem231
nerowero11
nerowero11
Gem231
葉航
葉航
Gem50
retiro7968
retiro7968
Gem21
hanfred
hanfred
Gem24
retiro7968
retiro7968
Gem308
Mikado Game
Mikado Game
Gem14,700
葉航
葉航
Gem20
retiro7968
retiro7968
Gem162
retiro7968
retiro7968
Gem470
Samantha Davis
Samantha Davis
Gem280
sebasttbartis
sebasttbartis
Gem1,029
retiro7968
retiro7968
Gem123
Guilherme Pereira
Guilherme Pereira
Gem105
Rain

Gem6

unranked rank iconPaulTran: i'm newbie
AdminJoshverd: OOOO emote (inline chat version)
unranked rank iconretiro7968: blobDance emote (inline chat version)
SystemGamehag: 3 users received Gem155 from the Rain.
AdminSwirfty: You can view the progress of your rank on your profile page
unranked rank iconmohammed03052005: im new, how long do you think it would take to complete novice rank?
unranked rank iconmohammed03052005: im new
unranked rank iconmohammed03052005: how lon gwould i take to complete novice rank
novice rank iconhanfred: Meowdy emote (inline chat version)
unranked rank iconretiro7968: hi
SystemGamehag: 3 users received Gem86 from the Rain.
AdminJoshverd: Modcheck emote (inline chat version)
unranked rank iconfnogaj: Meowdy emote (inline chat version)
unranked rank iconShane Patton: hi
unranked rank iconPaulTran: hi
novice rank iconhanfred: Meowdy emote (inline chat version)
unranked rank iconMyroslav Kureliuk: mk
unranked rank iconRafaela Laureano cardozo: Cat Yes emote (inline chat version)
unranked rank iconArmoredPigeon: ok
SystemGamehag: 2 users received Gem29 from the Rain.
unranked rank iconhajew: selam
unranked rank iconLeandro Rete: Mhm emote (inline chat version)
SystemGamehag: 3 users received Gem44 from the Rain.
unranked rank iconfnogaj: Meowdy emote (inline chat version)
unranked rank iconPaulTran: hello everybody
unranked rank iconskrt: any new games worth playing?
SystemGamehag: One user received Gem58 from the Rain.
unranked rank iconFakk Nika: withdraw is pending since 19 hours
unranked rank iconAtia: blobDance emote (inline chat version)
unranked rank iconYoussef: please
Sign in to start chatting

39

0/160

Back to Roblox

porque roblox no regala nada de robux?

MATEO123WE avatar

MATEO123WE

April 20, 2020 at 07:21 AM

esa es mi pregunta :v
WolfGamerYT125 avatar

WolfGamerYT125

April 20, 2020 at 07:25 AM

porque roblox es un juego gratis
y si todos juegan y no pagan roblox caeria
y por eso roblox no regala robux
pero para eso estan estas paginas :D
kraid836284 avatar

kraid836284

April 20, 2020 at 07:27 AM

Roblox ya no existiera porque no ganaria dinero y quedaria en quiebra
elroblox avatar

elroblox

April 20, 2020 at 07:42 AM

la empresa caeria por eso no regala robux
albeiro__malaga avatar

albeiro__malaga

April 20, 2020 at 08:12 AM

Por que si regala se va a la quiebra
suwu avatar

suwu

April 20, 2020 at 08:51 AM

antes regalaba pero la gente creaba muchas cuentas para pasarsela a una
PipePlay avatar

PipePlay

April 20, 2020 at 09:02 AM

Porque si nadie le da dinero a la compañia esta va a quebrar
sarmintopro avatar

sarmintopro

April 20, 2020 at 09:13 AM

por que no quieres y les vale kk los pobres :v
Lion_Wn avatar

Lion_Wn

April 20, 2020 at 09:14 AM

Si fuera asi Roblox caeria en quiebra y ya no podriamos jugar roblox jsjsjs
franciryu avatar

franciryu

April 20, 2020 at 05:18 PM

Porque se irían a la mismísima quiebra. Big efe.
Caster322 avatar

Caster322

April 20, 2020 at 05:30 PM

Porque si ubiera regalado robux se ubiera
forenz021 avatar

forenz021

April 20, 2020 at 05:45 PM

que haya dos tipos de monedas
Dantori7u7 avatar

Dantori7u7

April 20, 2020 at 05:45 PM

Antes existia otra moneda se llamaba TIX y esa si la regalaban cada semana creo pero la quitaron y ya no me acuerdo para que servia jaja F
Bruno0939B avatar

Bruno0939B

April 20, 2020 at 06:28 PM

Roblox no regala robux por que quedaría a la quiebra y tendría mucha publicidad
LightGames avatar

LightGames

April 23, 2020 at 02:35 AM

Esto ya es demasiado obvio no? si regalarian roblox decaeria y desapeceria este juego debido a que se fue a la quiebra wey -w-
enEN
EnglishENEspañolESPolskiPLFrançaisFRРусскийRUItalianoITDeutschDEPortuguêsPT

Platform

EarnGamesCashoutGame Information

Rewards

AffiliateLeaderboardRobuxGoogle PlaySteam

Articles

Splits.gg - The Ultimate Rust Gaming ExperienceBloxdom.com Review 2025 - Earn Crypto with Case Battles & BananaBuxDragon Age Veilguard - Guarding the Fantasy Realm of ThedasCall of Duty Black Ops 6 - Go rogue with the newest CoDView More

Forums

RobloxGeneral DiscussionsFortniteCounter-Strike: Global OffensiveView More

Stay Connected

XYouTubeFacebookInstagramDiscord

© 2025 Gamehag. All Rights Reserved.

Owned by RCPE Ventures LTD. Operated by Lootably, Inc.

Terms of ServicePrivacy Policy

porque roblox no regala nada de robux? - Roblox Forum on Gamehag