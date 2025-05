Is robux generator real ?

Guilty_Bro I think no but too many people say its true

biboloxo56 all its facke they nput you a verfycation jut to earn money from hwo put his phone number

biboloxo56 sooo ya tha answer

Matejrozic these generators are fake and they want to get your password so they steal robux from you

ZedusXX its fake dont trust no generators

blue59pink yea, roblox official have said that there isn't robux generator or anything like that

Kycugcug Nah man its fake

Acevisconti12 nope, it's fake

SomeoneWhoIsBroke I don't think so, every generator comes with a human verification that does nothing if you complete it. Basically it's a scam.

JohnSmith2020 It's a scam to make you click on adds or get viruses

EbonyMeow No, it's fake and it requires you to give your passwords and personal info so they can sell to other companies for money. And you might get viruses too.

Aleoja56 No it is fake

Kingluispogi No, it only gets your acc cause it asks for ur pass

Quacify its a fucking scam lol nothing is free in roblox



Alexandra28504 No but Gamehag works.

isf_isthebest yes it is real





NARUT0FAN1 Robux Gen sites are fake they make you do Suverys so they can earn money & they will not give you anything in return it will just keep saying "Waiting for Verfication to finish" or something like that. But some sites like Gamehag actually works.:grinning:

Starzsketchez NO THEY ALL FAKE

Starzsketchez Don't do surveys, they never give u anything -_-

Toshinori0Yagi for real? how

Toshinori0Yagi i dont think so

SICMidnightFire No, its fake. Its not real

gamehagcom72 lol thats totally FAKE

gamehagcom72 why is there's such a thing like that no thats fake

gamehagcom72 don't ever try roblox generator robux or whatever is that

karl_vergel_landrito No, its fake, there no such thing.

fierywolf207 I tried a generator once for free rovucks but it actually worked

JUST_A_LOSER I think is not real cuz all of them are scams

CrazyCookie2 You know its fake because if you put in a name that you can guarantee does not exist it will say it has found that user

THEgiox they are all fake don't thrust generators

Netzi21 its not real , it is a fake dont trust

WhiteCherrybomb Most of the robux generators are fake