What is raw input buffer in Valorant and do I need it?

Re_a It’s a setting that removes Windows input buffering to give you pixel‑perfect mouse precision.

StormBlade64 Disabling it can drop input lag significantly if your system setup was causing spikes.

GoosePan_Pan Switching it on the fly can feel night and day in high‑TFT matches.

Clutch133727 Threshold settings let you tune how sensitive the smoothing is applied.

GoosePants16 Players on high refresh monitors report better hit registration with raw input only.

MooPants19 Riot hasn’t made it default yet so you’ll need to toggle it manually.