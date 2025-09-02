It’s a setting that removes Windows input buffering to give you pixel‑perfect mouse precision.
Disabling it can drop input lag significantly if your system setup was causing spikes.
Switching it on the fly can feel night and day in high‑TFT matches.
Threshold settings let you tune how sensitive the smoothing is applied.
Players on high refresh monitors report better hit registration with raw input only.
Riot hasn’t made it default yet so you’ll need to toggle it manually.
If you're still missing shots after switching it on, tweak DPI and sensitivity combo next.