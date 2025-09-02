GemEarn

Back to Valorant forum

What is raw input buffer in Valorant and do I need it?

Re_a avatar

Re_a

September 2, 2025 at 07:47 PM

It’s a setting that removes Windows input buffering to give you pixel‑perfect mouse precision.
StormBlade64 avatar

StormBlade64

September 3, 2025 at 12:38 PM

Disabling it can drop input lag significantly if your system setup was causing spikes.
GoosePan_Pan avatar

GoosePan_Pan

September 4, 2025 at 01:05 AM

Switching it on the fly can feel night and day in high‑TFT matches.
Clutch133727 avatar

Clutch133727

September 4, 2025 at 10:23 PM

Threshold settings let you tune how sensitive the smoothing is applied.
GoosePants16 avatar

GoosePants16

September 5, 2025 at 05:23 PM

Players on high refresh monitors report better hit registration with raw input only.
MooPants19 avatar

MooPants19

September 6, 2025 at 05:07 PM

Riot hasn’t made it default yet so you’ll need to toggle it manually.
GoosePants8 avatar

GoosePants8

September 7, 2025 at 09:49 AM

If you're still missing shots after switching it on, tweak DPI and sensitivity combo next.

