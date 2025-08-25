GemEarn

novice rank icon114514: ok
novice rank icon😂😂😂: ...
novice rank iconkpwa_: Added you on discord
novice rank icon192257208: Hahaha
novice rank icon114514: This is my XBOX username
novice rank icon114514: FilthyBug142331
novice rank icon114514: Add me on Xbox
novice rank icon114514: Doomed, no telegram
novice rank iconkpwa_: My username
novice rank iconkpwa_: @kpwa233
novice rank iconkpwa_: Add me on telegram
novice rank iconkpwa_: My Discord has a problem
novice rank iconluckingchild: 666
novice rank icon929413169: 11
novice rank icon114514: ok
novice rank iconkpwa_: I logged out of Discord, wait a moment
SystemGamehag: 19 users received Gem71 from the Rain.
novice rank icon114514: @kpwa_
novice rank icon114514: @kpwa_
apprentice rank iconbuffighter144: Yo emote (inline chat version)
novice rank icon114514: This is my Discord name
novice rank icon114514: exquisite_moose_24575
novice rank icon114514: No Q, do you have discord?
novice rank iconkpwa_: Add me on Q
novice rank iconkpwa_: 3813820965
novice rank icon114514: discord private chat
novice rank iconTraveler114514: More than 100 people watching (
novice rank icon114514: ok
novice rank iconluckingchild: Don't use nodes randomly
novice rank icon114514: @kpwa_
novice rank icon114514: v2ray or clash node
novice rank iconluckingchild: wtf
novice rank icon114514: Send it out in base64, please
novice rank iconluckingchild: 666
novice rank iconTraveler114514: I built them myself ()
novice rank iconTraveler114514: eee
novice rank iconkpwa_: I have a node that can be accessed
novice rank icon114514: Where to find a clean tz
novice rank iconkpwa_: A cleaner tz is fine
novice rank icon114514: What is a tun virtual network card
novice rank iconluckingchild: No problem with 114514?
novice rank iconTraveler114514: It should be possible to enable the Tun virtual network card, right?
novice rank icon929413169: Pure VPN
novice rank iconluckingchild: No ladder works
novice rank iconluckingchild: Useless, unless you can connect directly
novice rank icon114514: How do I open primesurveys? Please give a swift and thorough explanation.
novice rank icon929413169: ()
novice rank iconhanzemo: Your identity outside is always given by yourself ()
novice rank icon114514: student
novice rank iconTraveler114514: Cat Yes emote (inline chat version)
What’s the deal with the silo in Stardew Valley?

ShadowFury36 avatar

ShadowFury36

August 25, 2025 at 07:00 AM

Build it early to store hay automatically. Total life saver in winter. Just cut grass with a scythe and it fills up. Max 240 hay per silo.
DerpWaffle26 avatar

DerpWaffle26

August 25, 2025 at 05:32 PM

Each barn animal eats one hay a day. Do the math and prep early.
ChonkSo_ks avatar

ChonkSo_ks

August 26, 2025 at 02:30 PM

You can check how much hay you have from the hopper. Super useful.
Derp_apper57 avatar

Derp_apper57

August 27, 2025 at 12:59 PM

Best build order: Coop or Barn, then Silo. Keeps animals fed.
WaffleMeow17 avatar

WaffleMeow17

August 27, 2025 at 09:13 PM

It’s cheap and fast to build. Robin builds it in 2 days.
LunaCool86 avatar

LunaCool86

August 27, 2025 at 10:15 PM

Doubles as a nice filler building for farm layout. Neat structure.
DerpChonk avatar

DerpChonk

August 28, 2025 at 10:52 AM

Always get at least 2 silos later on. One fills up quick.

