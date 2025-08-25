What’s the deal with the silo in Stardew Valley?

ShadowFury36 Build it early to store hay automatically. Total life saver in winter. Just cut grass with a scythe and it fills up. Max 240 hay per silo.

DerpWaffle26 Each barn animal eats one hay a day. Do the math and prep early.

ChonkSo_ks You can check how much hay you have from the hopper. Super useful.

Derp_apper57 Best build order: Coop or Barn, then Silo. Keeps animals fed.

WaffleMeow17 It’s cheap and fast to build. Robin builds it in 2 days.

LunaCool86 Doubles as a nice filler building for farm layout. Neat structure.