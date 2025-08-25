Build it early to store hay automatically. Total life saver in winter. Just cut grass with a scythe and it fills up. Max 240 hay per silo.
Each barn animal eats one hay a day. Do the math and prep early.
You can check how much hay you have from the hopper. Super useful.
Best build order: Coop or Barn, then Silo. Keeps animals fed.
It’s cheap and fast to build. Robin builds it in 2 days.
Doubles as a nice filler building for farm layout. Neat structure.
Always get at least 2 silos later on. One fills up quick.