Got a good Stardew Valley guide for beginners?

Start by clearing your farm slowly, don’t burn out in one day. Prioritize energy. Fish early game for quick cash. Rainy days = profit grind.
Upgrade tools in order: pickaxe > axe > watering can. Makes life way easier.
Talk to everyone for those sweet friendship hearts. Unlocks cutscenes and perks.
Farm layout matters. Plan your sprinkler spots and paths early.
Focus on bundles in the Community Center. Unlocks major game features.
Check TV daily, especially “Queen of Sauce” and “Weather Report.” Free skills and prep.
Don’t stress perfection, just vibe. It’s a chill game with a slow burn.